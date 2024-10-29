Virgin Voyages Unveils Details of Line’s First Alaska Season

Virgin Voyages has revealed a few more details about its entry into the Alaska market in the summer of 2026, when the new-build Brilliant Lady will be deployed to Seattle and Vancouver, British Columbia, for a series of seasonal cruises to the popular destination.

The cruise line, a creation of British powerhouse entrepreneur Richard Branson, announced in May 2024 that it would base the ship in the Pacific Northwest for sailings to The Great Land.

Brilliant Lady, the fourth ship in the Virgin fleet, is under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard in Genoa, Italy, and due to enter service in September 2025.

From May to September 2026, the 110,000-gross ton ship that accommodates 2,762 guests will offer departures from Seattle and Vancouver, British Columbia. Seven- to 12-night Itineraries are expected to be available for sale on the line’s web site this week for loyalty club members who previously signed up for “Front(ier) of the Line” passes.

The passes, which quickly sold out, enabled cruisers to pre-purchase a voyage. Bookings will open to the general public on November 13, 2024.

Meanwhile, the cruise line on October 29, 2024 unveiled Brilliant Lady’s 7-night “MerMaiden” voyage, roundtrip from Seattle on May 21, 2026. Port calls are scheduled at Ketchikan and Sitka, Alaska, and Prince Rupert, British Columbia. The voyage also will feature scenic cruising in Tracy Arm Fjord.

While detailed itineraries of the Alaska series are still unknown, other ports of call are likely to include Juneau, home to the pristine Glacier Bay National Park.

“We have incredibly high repeat rates, so our Sailors are always challenging us to seek new horizons; they always want to know ‘where else can we sail with Virgin?’” said Nirmal Saverimuttu, CEO of Virgin Voyages.

“This brand is charting new paths, and the sold-out response to our Front(ier) of the Line passes earlier this year showed us just how sought after our Alaskan itineraries are,” added Saverimuttu.

Shore excursions will offer guests chances to search for wildlife such as humpback whales and bald eagles, plus enjoy adventure activities like glacier treks, salmon fishing trips, dog sledding, and lumberjack shows.

Eastern US, Caribbean Cruises Will Precede Alaska Season

Following her debut in September 2025 in New York, Brilliant Lady will sail several cruises to Bermuda and Charleston, South Carolina, along with a few Canada/New England voyages calling at Boston, Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Quebec City, among other ports.

Read Also: What to Pack for an Alaska Cruise – Full List

On October 3, 2025, the ship will sail from Quebec City to Miami, where she will be based until mid-March 2026. While at PortMiami Brilliant Lady will offer 7- to 12-day itineraries calling at a wide range of Caribbean destinations.

Brilliant Lady Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: UrAvgPhoto)

A 9-day cruise roundtrip from Miami visits Grand Turk Island, Turks and Caicos; St. Johns, Antigua; Basseterre, St. Kitts; and San Juan, Puerto Rico, for example.

On March 21, 2026, the ship sails a 16-day cruise to Los Angeles, where she will operate four California coastal cruises before heading north for her Alaska deployment.

Brilliant Lady is set to make a headline-grabbing debut. The cruise line recently announced that her introduction in New York will include a series of “Mystery Voyage” sailings where the ship will be the site of a murder mystery reality TV show.

The fictional murder plot, a creation of the SuperBloom and Purveyors of Pop production companies, will feature suspects, jewelry heists, kidnappings, and other events, with cruise guests helping to solve the mystery.

Virgin Voyages is a mostly inclusive line, with cruise fares covering all meals at all venues, WiFi, crew gratuities, and group fitness classes. Alcoholic beverages and shore excursions are not included.