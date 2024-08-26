Upgraded Princess Cruises WiFi Joins Epic Voyages

Princess Cruises announced its new MedallionNet Max, its high-performance onboard WiFi service set to debut on August 31, 2025, will be available to enhance connectivity for travelers on its four Epic Voyages categories during its 2025-2026 sailings.



“Today’s travelers are increasingly drawn to longer, more immersive experiences, often in remote or bucket-list destinations, without wanting to disconnect from their digital lives,” said Terry Thornton, chief commercial officer of Princess Cruises.

MedallionNet Max will be available on Princess Cruises’ 2026 World Cruises, which will cover up to 35,000 nautical miles in 26 segments. These cruises will take place on the 3,080-passenger Crown Princess, the 1,970-guest Coral Princess, and the 2,200-passenger Island Princess.

With cruises lasting up to 116 days as the ships visit destinations further afield, including calls across Africa and Australia, MedallionNet Max is hoping to accommodate guests who need to work remotely and stay connected.

Additionally, the service will be offered on the cruise line’s Journeys Far & Away voyages ranging from 11 to 33 days. These itineraries across seven ships, including Discovery Princess and Emerald Princess, will target remote destinations like Antarctica, Greenland, and the South Pacific, where Wi-Fi may be limited.

Immersive Itineraries, lasting 17 to 31 days in areas like Alaska, the Mediterranean, and Northern Europe, and Ocean Crossings’ 13- to 24-day transatlantic and transpacific routes, will also benefit from MedallionNet Max.

Immersive voyages will take place on 11 Princess Cruises vessels, including the new Sphere-Class ships like Sun Princess and the brand-new 175,500-gross-ton Star Princess, debuting in September 2025. Meanwhile, nine ships, including Caribbean Princess and Regal Princess, will travel across oceans on 26 different itineraries.

“MedallionNet Max ensures that connectivity is never an issue,” Thornton added. “And when combined with the Princess Premier package, which offers unlimited beverages and specialty dining, it makes longer voyages not only feasible but incredibly rewarding.”

New Satellite Technology Will Enhance 2025-2026 Voyages

MedallionNet, first introduced in 2018, utilized a combination of Medium Earth Orbit and Geostationary Earth Orbit satellites. It is capable of exceeding 100 Mbps for downloads and 60 Mbps for uploads and set a new benchmark when it achieved 2.25 gigabits per second bandwidth on Regal Princess.

Now, utilizing Starlink’s advancements in satellite technology through the Space X internet constellation, MedallionNet Max will provide even faster bandwidth.

Starlink Satellite Network Illustration (Image Credit: OKOvoko / Shutterstock)

“Just like we did when we launched MedallionNet Classic almost seven years ago, Princess continues to ensure guests have access to highest performing connectivity available at industry leading value,” said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises.

MedallionNet Max will be included in the Princess Plus and Princess Premier bundles. The Princess Plus package, priced at $60 per day, also includes unlimited beverages, casual dining, desserts, complimentary room service, fitness classes, and crew gratuities.

For those seeking a more luxurious experience, the Princess Premier package, available for $80 per day, expands on the Princess Plus offerings. In addition, this package includes premium beverages, specialty dining, and additional perks like spa discounts and exclusive events.

Guests using the standard Princess vacation package will still have the option to purchase MedallionNet Classic for $24.99 per day for a single device or $44.99 per day for a multi-device.

MedallionNet Max will not service just extended journeys. The improved service will be accessible across the Princess Cruises fleet of 16 ships on all sailings during the 2025-2026 winter season and beyond.