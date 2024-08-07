Princess Cruises Unveils Super Fast WiFi for Top Packages

Princess Cruises will launch MedallionNet Max, a new WiFi service, on August 31, 2025, to provide advanced connectivity to digitally connected passengers.

The new service tier, offered exclusively within the Princess Plus and Princess Premier packages, will provide the highest performance bandwidth available to the cruise line’s passengers.

Through Princess Cruises’s adoption of new satellite constellations and the installation of a WiFi access point in every stateroom across the fleet, MedallionNet Max will utilize SpaceX’s Starlink satellite Internet constellation, which consists of thousands of small satellites in low Earth orbit. Users connected to Starlink can find speeds ranging from 50 to 150 Mbps.

“By including MedallionNet Max in our incredible bundles, we are guaranteeing the best possible onboard experience with the best value anywhere in the world as our guests explore over 330 destinations vis our world-class globally deployed fleet,” said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises.

While the new service tier will be prioritized for guests who purchase the Princess Plus and Princess Premier packages, the existing MedallionNet Classic will continue to provide reliable global coverage at its current performance levels.

“Just like we did when we launched MedallionNet Classic almost seven years ago, Princess continues to ensure guests have access to the highest performing connectivity available at industry-leading value,” added Padgett.

To showcase MedallionNet Max’s speed and strength, Princess Cruises is hosting a unique UGC (User Generated Content) competition using a custom Minecraft world, “Princess Cruises Nautical Quest,” today, August 7, 2024.

Thirty-two of the world’s top UGC players will battle it out to be the first to escape the digital labyrinth, with eight gamers competing from aboard Princess Cruises’ Enchanted Princess.

Gamers Shubble, Krinios, Fruitberries, vGumiho, Sneegsnag, JimmyHere, Smajor, and Hannahxxrose will be aboard the 3,660-passenger ship as it spends the day in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands during a 7-night Caribbean voyage. Twenty-four players will compete from home.

Providing Power Connectivity at a Fee

MedallionNet is the cruise industry’s only WiFi network that combines multiple orbit satellites, including Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO), Mid-Earth Orbit (MEO), and Low-Earth Orbit (LEO/Starlink), to deliver 5G networks to guests.

Princess Cruises joins sister cruise lines Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America, and Seabourn, all owned by Carnival Corporation, with fleetwide Starlink connectivity.

A la carte pricing for MedallionNet Classic, which debuted across the Princess fleet in 2018, remains at $24.99 per day for a single-device plan and $44.99 per day for a multi-device plan.

Princess Plus, which is $60 per day per guest, provides MedallionNet Max for one device per guest, while Princess Premier, at $80 per day per guest, provides access to four devices per guest.

In addition to enhanced connectivity, the Plus and Premier packages include various amenities. For Princess Plus packages, guests also receive non-alcoholic drinks; cocktails, wine and beer up to $15 each; power shots at the juice bar; and 25 percent off bottles of wine. Premier guests receive all but benefit from top-shelf spirits up to $20 each.

Princess Plus guests also receive two casual meals per sailing and two premium desserts per day, as well as two fitness classes per day. Princess Premium guests receive unlimited casual meals and premium desserts and two specialty meals per sailing, along with unlimited fitness classes, reserved seating at the theater, and Princess Prizes.

Both packages included crew appreciation tips and unlimited room service delivery, with fees waived for using OceanNow onboard delivery.

Additionally, Princess Cruises’ Platinum and Elite loyalty program members receive 50 percent off MedallionNet WiFi as a benefit.