New Princess Cruises Ship to Boost Alaska Fleet for 2026

Princess Cruises is set to bolster its Alaska offerings in 2026 with the addition of what will be the line’s newest ship, Star Princess, sailing the Great Land from Seattle.

The cruise line typically deploys seven ships to Alaska, as it did in 2024 and will again in 2025, but will boost the number to eight in 2026.

The vessels will offer 180 departures and call at 19 destinations, including 20 cruisetour options to inland areas and national parks.

The 175,500-gross ton Star Princess, now under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy, is the line’s second Sphere-class ship following Sun Princess, which debuted in February 2024.

Star Princess Cruise Ship (Render Credit: Princess Cruises)

Alaska cruises in 2026 will range from 7 to 20 days, and feature popular ports of call, remote destinations, and the famous cruising grounds of the Inside Passage, Glacier Bay National Park, and other areas.

“The deployment of the magnificent Star Princess to Alaska for the first time will offer guests unprecedented views, luxurious accommodations, and the finest food, beverages and entertainment ever seen in the Great Land,” said John Padgett.

“Our guests will experience Alaska like never before aboard our innovative Sphere-class ship,” added Padgett.

The 4,300-guest Star Princess originally was slated to launch in July 2025 but her introduction was delayed to September 2025. She is currently scheduled to enter service on September 26, 2025, and will be home-ported in Fort Lauderdale.

The ship will sail Caribbean voyages through March 2026, when she will reposition to Seattle for her inaugural season in Alaska.

Along with Star Princess, other ships that will deploy to Alaska in summer 2026 include Emerald Princess, Island Princess, Grand Princess, Royal Princess, Discovery Princess, Ruby Princess, and Coral Princess.

The cruise line will open bookings for sale on August 1, 2024, with a time-limited fare promotion on bookings made by September 2, 2024. It includes the line’s “Better Than Best Price Guarantee,” which pledges to provide 120% of the price difference as an onboard credit if a lower rate is found before the guest makes final payment.

Sample itineraries in the 2026 Alaska series include 7-day Voyage of the Glaciers sailings and a 14-day Voyage of the Glaciers Grand Adventure.

Seven- to 20-day cruises along the Inside Passage, featuring up to four glacier-viewing opportunities, are offered from multiple homeports, including Seattle, aboard Royal Princess and Star Princess; San Francisco, aboard Ruby Princess; and Vancouver, British Columbia, and Los Angeles, aboard Emerald Princess.

The longer itineraries include a 20-day Ultimate Alaska Solstice journey on Ruby Princess roundtrip from San Francisco and a 16-day Inside Passage Cruise on Emerald Princess from the Port of Los Angeles.

Cruisetours, Cultural Program Offer Destination Immersion

Onboard each of the ships, guests will enjoy cultural immersion experiences with the line’s “North to Alaska” program, which features educational activities, lectures by naturalists, a Northern Lights planetarium event, and cuisine that brings fresh Alaska seafood into the ship’s dining venues. The ship also will offer the cruise line’s popular Junior Ranger program for youngsters.

Princess Cruises in Alaska (Photo Credit: Just dance)

Princess Cruises in 2026 will offer guests 20-plus cruisetour land programs, which highlight Denali National Park and other pristine destinations.

A sample 15-night National Parks Tour offers guests access to five popular parks in the Great Land, including Glacier Bay, Denali, Wrangell-St. Elias, Kenai Fjords National Park, and Klondike Gold Rush National Historical Park in Skagway.

The cruisetour is a combination 7-day voyage and 8-night land tour, with transportation by rail and accommodations at four wilderness lodges that Princess Cruises owns.