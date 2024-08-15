Princess Cruises Boosts Premier Plan Closer to All-Inclusive Level

Princess Cruises announced three major changes to its Princess Premier package, moving the plan further into all-inclusive cruise territory.

Under the new policy, guests who buy the package will receive unlimited daily beverages, both alcoholic and non-alcoholic, unlimited specialty restaurant dining, and unlimited use of MedallionNet Max Wi-Fi.

The enhanced package went on sale August 15, 2024 for cruises sailing from North American ports, and will go on sale on August 16, 2024 for voyages from all other locations. The plan takes effect on cruises departing on and after August 31, 2024, depending on the ship.

With the upgraded amenities, the price of the package rises to $90 per person, per day, up from the previous $80 per person, per day. Adding the inclusive plan to a 7-night sailing will increase the cruise fare by $630.

However, Princess Cruises says the cost still reflects up to 70% savings compared to buying individual service packages for drinks, specialty dining, and WiFi.

“With the Princess Premier Package, we’re delivering the absolute greatest value in travel and making all-inclusive cruising super easy,” said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises.

“The most comprehensive package in cruise for an unmatched $90 a day ensures our guests can enjoy their vacation experience without any limitations,” Padgett added.

The beverage plan is valid on drinks costing up to $20, and includes premium liquors, wines, and cocktails. Some of the featured brands are Woodford Reserve Bourbon, Jack Daniel’s Whiskey Single Barrel Select, and wines by Duckhorn, Stag’s Leap, and Grgich Hills, for example.

The changes to the dining opportunities mean guests can indulge in specialty restaurant meals every night of their cruise if they wish.

The venues include popular eateries such as Crown Grill, the steakhouse that serves beef and seafood; The Catch by Rudi, offering a seafood menu from Chef Rudi Sodamin; the Japanese restaurant Makoto Ocean, with sushi by Makoto Okuwa; Umai Teppanyaki; and The Butcher’s Block by Dario, created by world-famous butcher Dario Cecchini.

Unlimited prix fixe dinners at any of the fleet’s casual dining venues are also covered under the enhanced Premier package.

With the unlimited MedallionNet Max Wi-Fi, Premier package guests can stay connected throughout their vacation at sea, using Starlink and 5G, available fleetwide. The cruise line recently previewed connection speed upgrades to the service that will roll out in 2025.

Princess Cruises’ existing Premier Package included just two nights of specialty dining, MedallionNet 2.0 with Starlink and 5G limited to four devices, an Unlimited Digital Photo Package, and several amenities from the lower-cost Princess Plus package.

Princess Cruises’ Premier Package

Those additional Plus package amenities featured crew tips, two premium desserts per day, free OceanNow delivery and room service, “Green Lane” embarkation, and two fitness classes per sailing.

The Green Lane express boarding service and the OceanNow delivery of food and drinks anywhere on the ship were added to both Princess Plus and Princess Premier packages in August 2023.

The dessert and fitness amenities were added in February 2023, the same time that the line announced a partnership with Xponential Fitness, which provides Pure Barre, Yoga Six and Stretch Lab classes.

Enhanced Package to Roll Out Through Mid-October

The new Princess Premier package will roll out across the fleet from late August to mid-October 2024. The new amenities and services will take effect onboard Enchanted Princess on August 31, Majestic Princess and Sky Princess on September 1, Crown Princess on September 2, Ruby Princess on September 3, and Grand Princess on September 4.

Also, onboard Emerald Princess, Discovery Princess, and Sun Princess on September 7; Caribbean Princess and Regal Princess on September 12; Royal Princess and Sapphire Princess on September 14; Island Princess on September 25; Diamond Princess on September 26, and Coral Princess on October 17.

Guests on future sailings who have already purchased a Premier package can upgrade to the new offer by contacting the cruise line or their travel advisor.