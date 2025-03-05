Unfounded Threat Disrupts Port Miami Traffic, Delays Cruisers

A bomb threat that was called in to PortMiami on Monday, March 3, 2025 disrupted traffic around the port for several hours. This ultimately delayed thousands of cruisers either leaving the port area or heading to start their cruise vacations.

According to WSVN News, the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office responded to the port at approximately 9:15 a.m. after the threat was received. Details about the intent of the threat – whether it was targeted to a cruise ship, cargo vessel, cruise terminal, or specific individual – have not been made public.

While the exact security response has not been detailed to ensure proper protocols are not compromised, searches, road closures, and other steps were undoubtedly taken to ensure the safety of guests, port employees, and the cruise ships in port that morning.

The most significant impact to traffic in the area was the temporary closure of the PortMiami Tunnel, which directly connects I-395 (the MacArthur Causeway) to the port and the cruise terminals.

Five cruise ships from four different cruise lines were in PortMiami on Monday. Royal Caribbean’s Independence of the Seas, MSC Cruises’ MSC Divina, Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Joy, and Carnival Cruise Line’s Carnival Sunrise and Carnival Conquest all homeport from Miami and were both debarking and embarking guests when the threat occurred.

Ultimately, the incident was deemed a hoax, with no credible danger to the port or anyone in the vicinity.

Nevertheless, due to the security response, both departing and arriving cruise passengers experienced significant delays as they moved through the port region.

This caused great anxiety for some guests who feared possibly missing their cruise terminal arrival times, and could have risked missing out on their sailings altogether.

By 1:30 p.m., port operations has resumed as normal. This is well before cruise ships would have begun departing for their next itineraries.

PortMiami is working with all authorities to ensure the safety of residents, visitors & workers due to a security concern that affected traffic in the morning. Per U.S. Coast Guard, PortMiami is currently at Maritime Security Level 1, which means normal operations have resumed. — PortMiami (@PortMiami) March 3, 2025

There were no significant impacts to ship operations and all cruise ships were able to depart PortMiami as scheduled to begin their various sailings.

Similarly, there has been no ongoing disruption to port operations following the initial security response. Security does remain heightened in the area to ensure the port’s safety, and such precautions will continue as long as deemed necessary.

Bomb threats do not commonly involve cruise ships, but such incidents do happen. The most notable occurred in January 2024, when a 19-year-old Michigan man made a false bomb threat against Carnival Sunrise.

The threat was made via email just after the ship had left PortMiami. The emergency response included thoroughly searching the ship and escorting the vessel to the dock in Jamaica.

The man was indicted for the false threat and could face five years in prison as well as thousands of dollars of restitution if found guilty.

Undoubtedly, a full investigation will be made into this most recent incident at PortMiami, with severe consequences for anyone responsible for the hoax.

Avoiding Port Delays

While no cruise traveler could have predicted or planned for Monday’s disruption at PortMiami, there are ways to minimize the risk of missing one’s cruise due to such unanticipated delays.

Arriving at the homeport city a day or two before setting sail is essential, especially for guests who fly to the city and might have to contend with delayed or cancelled flights.

Cruise Ships in Miami, Florida (Photo Credit: MikeDotta)

Read Also: Miami Cruise Port Parking – Where to Park Guide

Choosing a hotel close to the cruise port can also minimize the impact of any traffic disruptions by having less distance to go between the hotel and the cruise terminal, just in case.

Planning for ride shares, taxis, or otherwise driving to the port should involve noting multiple routes in case of road closures, and leaving early can give travelers a few extra minutes in case of traffic backups or rerouting.

A wide range of unique incidents can impact traffic around a homeport as busy as Miami. Different annual marathons and music festivals can cause road closures and extra traffic, while emergency situations can also create challenges – such as when a seaplane crashed in the PortMiami channel, causing delays for several hours.