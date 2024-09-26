Man Indicted for Alleged Carnival Cruise Bomb Hoax

It’s never a good idea to drop the word “bomb” – especially when you’re talking about a cruise ship.

A 19-year-old from Bailey, Michigan, is learning this the hard way after being indicted on charges related to a false bomb threat that caused chaos aboard a Carnival Cruise Line voyage earlier this year.

On September 25, 2024, the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan, Mark Totten, announced that Joshua Darrell Lowe II faces criminal charges for making a false bomb threat that triggered a full-scale search and emergency response on Carnival Sunrise.

The incident occurred in January 2024, when the cruise line received an email warning, “Hey, I think someone might have a bomb on your Sunrise cruise ship.”

The 101,509-gross-ton had just left Miami, Florida, bound for Jamaica, with 2,984 passengers and 1,108 crew. The threat prompted personnel to search over 1,000 staterooms to ensure the safety of everyone on board.

The cruise line also contacted U.S. Coast Guard and Jamaican Marine Police, who escorted the ship to port for further investigation. Fortunately, no explosives were found, but the incident caused delays and heightened tension aboard the ship.

“We take every threat of mass violence,” said Totten. “Hoaxes can endanger lives, incur needless costs, and divert public safety resources needed to address real threats.”

He continued, “My office has zero tolerance for wrongdoers who intentionally convey false and misleading information that prompts a law enforcement response.”

Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Michigan, Cheyvoryea Gibson, stressed the gravity of such threats. “Bomb threats are not a laughing matter and are extremely irresponsible,” he added.

“The FBI takes all threats to life seriously and will ensure that those who resort to this kind of intimidation face the appropriate consequences,” he added.

If convicted, Lowe could face up to five years in prison and will likely be required to pay restitution for the expenses incurred by his alleged hoax.

Hoaxes and Serious Consequences

Section 35 of Title 18 of the U.S. Department of Justice’s Criminal Resource Manual, commonly known as the “bomb hoax” statute, provides civil and criminal penalties for conveying false information regarding attempts to destroy or damage aircraft, vehicles, or related facilities.

The criminal felony provision punishes reckless false information with up to five years in prison, a $5,000 fine, or both.

This is not the first time the FBI has dealt with such a scare in the cruise industry. In a similar case, U.S. District Judge Henry Lee Adams, Jr. sentenced Linda Gayle Wilson to 12 months in federal prison for making a false bomb threat that led to a large-scale response.

In 2010, Wilson, of Baldwin, Florida, made multiple phone calls to the Jacksonville Sherriff’s Office, claiming that a female terrorist was aboard the now-scrapped Carnival Fascination cruise ship with the intent to detonate a bomb before the vessel reached port.

At the time, the ship was returning from a Mother’s Day Caribbean cruise with 2,404 passengers and 896 crew members.

Wilson’s false report triggered a coordinated effort by law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, U.S. Coast Guard, and Customs and Border Protection, to search the ship for explosives.

No bombs were found, and Wilson was arrested in December 2011, pleading guilty in July 2012.