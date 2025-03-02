Virgin Voyages Alerts Passengers About Homeport Road Closures

Nothing can make a cruise traveler more anxious on debarkation morning than road closures and traffic snarls on the way when leaving the port, especially if travelers must reach airports or train stations for onward travel.

Virgin Voyages has reached out to guests aboard Scarlet Lady to let them know about such potential delays that may impact their departure on Sunday, March 2.

March 2 is the date of the Life Time 305 Half Marathon and 5K, an energetic race that is sold out and anticipating more than 4,000 participants. The coastal course is a favorite for runners, but also can have a strong impact on morning cruise traffic with various road closures.

“The primary disruption will be on Highway 395, which will be fully closed from 5:00 AM to 10:00 AM, with only one eastbound lane open between 6:45 AM and 8:45 AM,” the notification letter delivered to sailors’ staterooms explained.

Highway 395 is the MacArthur Causeway that crosses over Jungle Island and connects to the Port Miami Tunnel. The race’s course starts and ends at Lummus Park in the historic South Beach Art Deco District, and also includes portions of Ocean Drive, Dade Boulevard, the Julia Tuttle Causeway, Bayshore Drive, and other major streets.

“Traffic delays are expected, especially for those using ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft. We recommend planning your journey in advance to ensure a smooth departure,” the notification letter urged.

Such planning will be essential for travelers who may have earlier train or flight departures. If guests are driving home after their cruise, however, a more leisurely departure from the ship might be best, which would give more time for the road closures to end and traffic to clear.

Scarlet Lady is currently sailing an 8-night Eastern Caribbean itinerary that has visited the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, St. Croix, and Bimini. The cruise departed on Saturday, February 22.

The first of Virgin Voyages’ “ladyships” Scarlet Lady can welcome 2,700 guests for each cruise. She is currently homeported from Miami through early May, when she will move to Europe for the summer before returning to Miami at the end of October.

It should be noted that Sunday, March 2 will already be a busy day at PortMiami with eight cruise ships in port, all of which may be impacted by the morning road closures.

In addition to Scarlet Lady, Symphony of the Seas, Explorer of the Seas, Oceania Vista, Norwegian Encore, MSC Seaside, Carnival Magic, and Carnival Celebration will all be in port.

Marathon Miami Route

Will the Next Cruise Be Delayed?

Scarlet Lady‘s next sailing is a 6-night Western Caribbean itinerary that is planned to visit Costa Maya, Roatan, and Bimini.

At this time, there is no impact expected to the ship’s departure, though incoming travelers may experience some residual traffic flow slowdowns.

Because the race is expected to conclude well before 11 a.m., guests arriving at the cruise port will not experience the same road closures as guests leaving the port after their cruises end on Sunday morning.

It can still take some time, however, for the race course to be fully cleared and vendors, volunteers, media, and participants to leave the area.

Arriving travelers will want to ensure they have plenty of time to reach the cruise port for their selected arrival times. This will ensure a smooth, efficient embarkation without delays and frustration.

This is not the first time a race event has impacted cruise travelers in Miami. Just one month ago – February 2, 2025 – the Miami Marathon created similar road closures and traffic concerns for cruisers.