Disney Treasure Floats to Make Way for Sister Ship

Meyer Werft Shipyard buzzed with activity as Disney Treasure floated for the first time, paving the way for the upcoming Disney Destiny.

Disney Treasure Floats at the Shipyard

Disney Cruise Line marked a pivotal moment with an initial float of its latest ship, the 144,000 gross ton Disney Treasure, from its initial construction dock at Meyer Werft Shipyard in Papenburg, Germany, to a new location at the shipyard.

It’s not the typical official float ceremony, as the vessel still remains inside the construction hall. The relocation of Disney Treasure allows the next phase of its construction to commence and makes room for construction to begin on Disney Treasure’s sister ship, Disney Destiny.

Disney shared the landmark event on Disney Treasure’s official ship’s log. “Water from the Ems River was pumped into the building dock where the ship is being constructed, lifting the hull from the floor of the chamber. The shipyard team was then able to guide the Disney Treasure to a new location, where it will undergo the next phase of construction.”

The relocation of the 4,000-passenger Disney Treasure will allow the ship to complete the final construction phases ahead of the ship’s anticipated debut in December 2024.

Disney Treasure at Meyer Werft (Photo Credit: Disney Cruise Line)

The moment the vessel makes its way outside the construction hall will be the next major milestone. This will be when avid fans get the first chance to see the vessel as a whole, which is often a major event at the popular German shipyard.

Key Milestones in Construction

The journey to bring Disney Treasure to life at Meyer Werft Shipyard began with the ceremonial steel cutting on January 19, 2023, marking the official start of the build. As construction has progressed, the first of Disney’s iconic red funnels arrived at the shipyard from Poland on February 9, 2023, starting to shape the vessel’s distinctive silhouette.

By March 22, 2023, the shipbuilding process advanced with the delivery of the Floating Engine Room Unit (FERU) from Rostock, Germany. This module houses the ship’s main motors and liquified natural gas tanks.

Disney Treasure Construction

The significant event was followed by the Keel-Laying Ceremony on March 30, 2023, during which a coin featuring Captain Minnie Mouse was placed under the keel for good fortune, as is tradition in shipbuilding.

On April 15, 2023, Disney Treasure’s bow artwork, featuring a portrait of Minnie Mouse, was unveiled. This artwork is a longstanding tradition within the Disney Cruise Line fleet. The installation of the bow began shortly after, on April 18, 2023, with its competition and final reveal on February 12, 2024.

Interior construction has included the ship’s entertainment spaces, most notably, The Walt Disney Theatre. Designed to host original Broadway-style productions, Disney revealed a new show “Disney: The Tale of Moana,” will debut exclusively onboard Disney Treasure. The original production is inspired by the Walt Disney Animation Studios film, “Moana.”

Disney Treasure Cruise Ship

Disney Treasure’s installation of the bridge block, which houses the command center, began June 26, 2023, with stern artwork revealed a month later. The stern showcases Peter Pan and Captain Hook sculptures, reinforcing the ship’s adventure theme.

By December 14, 2023, the completion of the final block symbolized the structural completion of Disney Treasure. This phase allowed for the addition of thematic spaces, like the Haunted Mansion Parlor, ahead of the float out.

Maiden Voyages to the Caribbean

When Disney Treasure debuts, passengers can enjoy 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries from its Port Canaveral homeport. Its Western route will feature calls in Cozumel, Mexico; George Town, Grand Cayman; Falmouth, Jamaica; and Disney’s Castaway Cay, the private island playground of Disney Cruise Line.

Its Eastern voyages will call on Tortola, British Virgin Islands; San Juan, Puerto Rico; and St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands.

Like its sister ships, Disney Treasure will feature waterslides, splash zones, and wading pools; movie screenings; a Royal Court Royal Tea party; Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique; The Pirate’s League; fireworks at sea; and character experiences.