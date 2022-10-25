“The Real Love Boat” Crew Meet Original Show Cast On Princess Cruise Ship

The original show “The Love Boat” cast members met with the hosts of CBS’s romantic dating show “The Real Love Boat,” Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O’Connell, and The Real Love Boat Crew for a Princess Cruises itinerary departing on October 22, 2022.

On a seven-day Mexican Riviera cruise onboard Discovery Princess, Princess Cruises Celebrations Ambassador Jill Whelan (Vicki Stubing), was joined by cast members Cynthia Lauren Tewes (Julie McCoy), Bernie Kopell (Doc), Fred Grandy (Gopher) and Ted Lange (Isaac) for a specially-themed “Love Boat” cruise.

Encounter with “The Real Love Boat”

Hosted by Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O’Connell, “The Real Love Boat” takes place on a Princess Cruises ship, joined by the ship’s crew members, Captain Paolo Arrigo, Ezra Freeman, and the Cruise Director Matt Mitcham.

As the Love Boat-themed cruise departed from Los Angeles, California for its seven-day roundtrip Mexican Riviera itinerary, the original television show “The Love Boat” joined with the hosts of CBS’s dating show “The Real Love Boat,” Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O’Connell, and The Real Love Boat Crew.

Photo Courtesy: Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises Celebrations Ambassador Jill Whelan, Vicki Stubing, also joined onboard for the memorable occasion as 3,660-guest Discovery Princess begins its round-trip Love Boat-themed cruise to Mexico, stopping in Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlan, and Puerto Vallarta.

Jerry O’Connell, the host of “The Real Love Boat” stated, “Rebecca and I grew up watching the original ‘Love Boat’ and our show is inspired by that beloved series so to meet the original cast was just a wonderful experience.”

During this itinerary, the well-loved cruise ship Captain Stubing will be celebrated with a tribute to Actor Gavin MacLeod, as the original ensemble cast shares memories from the show and participates in various guest activities, including a renewal of vows for guests.

Captain Arrigo, Freeman, and Mitcham bring their real-world expertise to help the single stars find love onboard as matchmaking occurs. “The Real Love Boat” dating show is available on the CBS Television Network.

Princess Cruises and The Love Boat

“The Love Boat,” featuring German-built 1971 Pacific Princess, was made famous by Princess Cruises famous as an American television series that aired on ABC from 1977 to 1986.

Since the airing of the drama series ended, the cruise line has seen much growth and success through the years, and in May last year the captain of The Love Boat and an ambassador for Princess Cruises, Gavin MacLeod, died at the age of 90.

Photo Credit: StudioPortoSabbia / Shutterstock

The cruise line hosted a themed cruise for Captain Stubing, that set sail on February 26, 2022, aboard 144,216 gross ton Majestic Princess from the Port of Los Angeles to the Mexican Riviera, celebrating the late Gavin MacLeod’s birthday, who would have been 91 years old.

Recently, Princess Cruises launched The Love Boat Sale, which runs through October 31, 2022, for sailings and cruise tours in 2023 and beyond.

The Love Boat Sale applies for cruise and cruisetour bookings in 2023 and after, featuring itineraries that sail to Mexico, the Caribbean, Alaska, Europe, the California Coast, Hawaii, the Panama Canal, and Canada/New England.