Texas-Based Carnival Cruise Ship Welcomes Special Visitors

Twenty students interested in various maritime-related careers got a special opportunity to tour Carnival Breeze in Galveston on Thursday, July 27, 2023.

Part of a unique summer camp for select students, the program introduces participants to career opportunities in the cruise industry from the fourth most popular cruise homeport in the US and the ninth busiest passenger cruise port in the world.

Students Tour Carnival Breeze

Carnival Cruise Line invited 20 students in the Maritime Careers Summer Camp program, sponsored by Texas A&M University and the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce, to tour Carnival Breeze as part of their exploration of maritime careers. The free, week-long camp is offered to select rising 8th to 10th grade students, and has served more than 100 Galveston County students since 2015.

“We are so proud to have been operating in Galveston for the last 23 years and are honored to do our part to support local youth with efforts like this special ship tour,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

Mariner Students on Carnival Breeze

During the tour, students not only got up close and personal experience with the 130,000-gross ton Dream-class cruise ship, but also enjoyed a presentation on careers in the cruise industry from those living the careers, including the ship’s master, Carnival Breeze Captain Gaspare Marzullo.

President and CEO of the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce Gina Spagnola and Galveston Wharves Port Director and CEO Rodger Rees also made presentations to the students. Also, part of the day’s events was a trivia game with giveaways as well as lunch.

The Port of Galveston is a tremendous economic force in the region, and the opportunity to introduce students to the diversity of career opportunities associated with the port helps strengthen community connections.

Photo Credit: Ritu Manoj Jethani / Shutterstock

“The Port of Galveston is an economic engine and a generator of jobs for our community,” said Rees. “These students have the fourth most popular cruise home port and a top U.S. cargo port right in their own backyards. It was a pleasure to educate them on the many job opportunities available to them in the maritime industry.”

Giving students a firsthand look at Carnival Breeze provides a very intimate, up close experience with just what a career in the industry from their very own homeport could be.

“With this summer camp, the Chamber aims to inspire the next generation of Galveston maritime professionals,” said Spagnola. “We are so appreciative of Carnival for taking part in this year’s camp and know that this tour will go a long way in making an impact on our local students.”

Carnival’s Growth in Galveston

Carnival’s participation in the summer camp is yet another way the cruise line is demonstrating its connection to Galveston and the Lone Star State, just as Carnival Jubilee demonstrated when it floated out on July 21, 2023, revealing the iconic Texas star on her bow.

“We are deeply committed to the Galveston community and that commitment will only strengthen as we expand our operations and launch our newest ship, Carnival Jubilee, later this year,” said Duffy.

Port of Galveston (Photo Credit: Patrish Jackson / Shutterstock)

Carnival was the first cruise line to commit to year-round cruising from the Texas port, and in 2023, more than 650,000 guests are expected to set sail from Galveston aboard the Fun Ship fleet. At the moment, Carnival Breeze and Carnival Dream are both homeported from Galveston, and Carnival Jubilee will debut from Texas in December.

In October 2024, Carnival Cruise Line is bringing a fourth ship to the homeport when Carnival Miracle begins offering longer Eastern, Western, and Southern sailings, with occasional Panama Canal voyages as well.

In addition to Carnival Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean International, Princess Cruises, Disney Cruise Line, and Norwegian Cruise Line also offer sailings from Galveston.