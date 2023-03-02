Fourth Carnival Cruise Ship Will Be Based Out of Galveston, Texas

Carnival Cruise Line is showing its commitment to one of the largest US cruise homeports in the United States by adding a fourth ship to the Port of Galveston. The Spirit-class Carnival Miracle will begin offering longer cruises from the Texas port starting in the fall of 2024. The vessel will reposition from its current operations from the US west coast.

Carnival Miracle to Sail from Galveston

The Carnival Miracle cruise ship, which is currently offering cruises out of Long Beach in California, will have a new home towards the end of next year. The cruise line has announced that it will be adding a fourth ship to operate out of Galveston, Texas, to expand operations even further from the hugely popular port.

The Carnival cruise ship will reposition from San Francisco, with cruises starting in the fall of 2024 through Spring 2025 out of Galveston. Carnival Miracle will offer much longer 10-, 11, and 12-day itineraries, and those are now open for bookings.

Carnival Miracle Cruise Ship

“We have always offered a great variety of cruises from Galveston, but by adding a fourth Carnival ship to homeport in Galveston and sailing these longer itineraries, we are giving our guests great new choices, especially for those who want to experience a wider variety of beautiful ports of call and more time to enjoy their time at sea,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

Carnival Miracle will join three other ships in the fleet out of the Port of Galveston. Carnival Breeze is currently sailing four- and five-day Caribbean cruises, and Carnival Dream is sailing six- and eight-day cruises. The new Carnival Jubilee will also begin sailing from the port when she enters service as the third Ecel class LNG-powered ship in December 2023 on week-long Caribbean itineraries.

“Galveston is one of our top homeports, and with the arrival of Carnival Jubilee and the new Carnival Miracle itineraries, it will only grow in popularity with our guests.” Duffy added.

Carnival Mircale Galveston Itinerarires

Carnival Miracle will be the only Spirit-class ship to offer cruises out of Galveston after a one-time Carnival Journeys repositioning cruise that departs on October 1, 2024, and includes visits to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico; Puntarenas, Costa Rica; Cartagena, Colombia; and a Panama Canal transit.

Starting on October 16, 2024, the vessel will begin a series of 19 sailings, including the Caribbean and Panama Canal. The first voyage from Galveston will be a nine-day Western Caribbean itinerary with calls at Montego Bay, Jamaica; Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands; Mahogany Bay, Isla Roatan; Belize; and Cozumel, Mexico.

Photo Credit: VIAVAL TOURS / Shutterstock

There will also be a 10-day Panama Canal sailing departing November 15 with stops in Cozumel, Mexico; Limon, Costa Rica; Colon, Panama (and tours of the Panama Canal); and Mahogany Bay, Isla Roatan. Other highlights include an 11-day Caribbean sailing with popular calls such as Montego Bay, Jamaica; Amber Cove; Grand Turk; Princess Cays and Nassau, The Bahamas.

There’s also a 12-day Carnival Journeys sailing that departs on January 26, 2025, with visits to Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands; Aruba; Bonaire; Curacao; Cozumel. Mexico.

When guests step onboard the 2,200-passenger Carnival Miracle, they’ll be glad to know she recently underwent a dry dock in November 2022. During the upgrade, she received the new red, white and blue livery on the hull, along with a refreshed look on the interior. The cruise line also removed the Casino bar to expand for more room in the casino.

The ship is currently sailing out of Long Beach, but will shift to San Fransisco this May for the summer season.