Cruise NewsHolland America Line News

Ship Delayed After Fatal Accident at Half Moon Cay

By Melissa Mayntz
Last Update:
Nieuw Amsterdam at Half Moon Cay (Photo Credit: Wangkun Jia / Shutterstock)
Nieuw Amsterdam at Half Moon Cay (Photo Credit: Wangkun Jia / Shutterstock)

A sad and unfortunate incident at Half Moon Cay has claimed the life of a cruise guest after a jet ski accident at the private destination, delaying the ship’s departure and subsequent return to her homeport.

The fatal incident occurred on Saturday, March 22, 2025. According to Eyewitness News, the cruise guest was a British/Czechoslovakian woman, but no further details about her identity have been released.

The emergency alert was raised just after 1 p.m. and the police in Eleuthera responded to the call. Eleuthera is approximately 30 miles from Half Moon Cay, on a different island in the Bahamas.

No public police force is present on the private island, though medical personnel did respond immediately.

The initial investigation noted that the woman was riding a jet ski but lost control and collided with a rock. It is unknown whether she was the driver of the jet ski or a passenger on the small watercraft.

Some shore tours do offer both options, depending on available vehicles and the type of tour. Safety instruction is always provided before guests operate the jet skis.

Emergency personnel did render assistance but the woman sadly passed away.

A full investigation will undoubtedly be made to ensure all safety regulations, vehicle maintenance, and other regulatory guidelines were followed.

While the woman’s identity has not been released, the only ship visiting Half Moon Cay on Saturday, March 22 was Holland America Line’s Nieuw Amsterdam.

The ship was finishing a 7-night Eastern Caribbean cruise, having departed from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Sunday, March 16, 2025. Half Moon Cay was the final port destination on the ship’s itinerary.

This is not the first time there have been difficulties with jet ski excursions. In December 2024, a Royal Caribbean cruise guest was injured on a jet ski excursion at Perfect Day at CocoCay.

A lawsuit regarding that incident was filed against the cruise line in February 2025 and is still pending.

Ship Now Delayed

Nieuw Amsterdam remained at Half Moon Cay for the initial investigation and to provide appropriate support to local authorities and the victim’s family members and traveling companions.

As a result, the ship is delayed returning to Port Everglades and both debarkation and embarkation for the next sailing will be much later than initially anticipated.

Incoming guests have been notified that embarkation for their voyage will begin at 2 p.m. All travelers must be check-in and aboard the ship by 5 p.m. Nieuw Amsterdam will leave Port Everglades at 7 p.m., just one hour later than originally scheduled.

Depending on exactly when the ship arrives back in Fort Lauderdale, that schedule may be adjusted again.

The ship’s next cruise is a 7-night Western Caribbean itinerary that will also visit Half Moon Cay, as well as Jamaica, Grand Cayman, and Cozumel. At this time, there are no anticipated changes to that itinerary.

Jet Skis at Half Moon Cay (Photo Credit: Ramunas Bruzas / Shutterstock)
Jet Skis at Half Moon Cay (Photo Credit: Ramunas Bruzas / Shutterstock)

It is possible that any jet ski excursions for Half Moon Cay may be cancelled, depending on the findings of the investigation and whether or not the excursions could operate safely.

Guests already onboard Nieuw Amsterdam have likewise been told of the delay in arriving back to Fort Lauderdale. They have been urged to reschedule onward flights no earlier than 5 p.m. from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and no earlier than 7 p.m. from Miami International Airport.

Free internet access was provided for guests to make flight adjustments or contact their family or travel agent as needed.

If travelers booked through the cruise line’s Flight Ease program, their flights will be automatically rebooked and confirmed.

Cruise Hive’s thoughts are with the guests and crew members aboard Nieuw Amsterdam at this sad and troubling time.

