Royal Caribbean Passenger Sues After Jet Ski Crash at Private Island

What was meant to be a sun-filled last day in the Bahamas ahead of the holidays turned into a nightmare for a passenger during a less-than-perfect day at Perfect Day at CocoCay.

As Royal Caribbean’s 248,663-gross-ton Icon of the Seas – the world’s largest cruise ship – was wrapping up a 7-night roundtrip cruise from Miami, it pulled into its private destination to provide guests a chance to have some fun in the sun, surf, and sand on December 20, 2024.

On that day, Jessica Haro, one of the ship’s 5,610 passengers, joined 12 other passengers and two guides from Royal Caribbean for a jet ski excursion marked as safe for beginners.

During the excursion, however, Haro claims she was hit by a guide, also on a jet ski, at a high speed.

Haro suffered four spinal fractures and extensive internal injuries from the incident, some of which she says are permanent and will require additional medical expenses.

As a result, Haro and her attorney, Justin Shapiro of Lessfield & Partners in Miami, have filed a federal lawsuit against the cruise line on February 10, 2025.

The lawsuit seeks damages of more than $5 million, which includes legal fees.

In the suit, Haro alleges, “In the course of the jet ski tour, Royal Caribbean’s tour guide, who was hired to protect Ms. Haro, suddenly and recklessly crashed his jet ski into the rear of Ms. Haro’s jet ski at a high rate of speed while trying to pass her.”

“The tour guide ultimately drove his jet ski over the top of Ms. Haro’s jet ski, causing a violent impact with Ms. Haro’s body,” the suit continues.

The suit reveals Haro “had very little previous experience operating a personal watercraft but decided to book the guided jet ski excursion based on [Royal Caribbean’s] effort in marketing the excursion as being ideal for novice operators and that no experience operating a personal watercraft was necessary.”

Safety and Legal Challenges

“Perfect Day at CocoCay Guided Wave Jet Tour – Driver” is a one-hour and 15-minute add-on at the destination available to guests ages 16 and older. Guests can participate solo or with a passenger for a maximum of two guests per jet ski.

Royal Caribbean warns that guests are not allowed to consume alcohol before the tour and does not recommend it for anyone pregnant or with cardiac or heart conditions, asthma or respiratory conditions, diabetes, epilepsy, or any other medical condition.

Royal Caribbean’s Perfect Day at CocoCay (Photo Credit: Darryl Brooks)

Passengers who participate in jet ski excursions at CocoCay are required to wear life jackets and are asked to complete liability waivers that releases the cruise line and its employees from actions “arising from any accident [or] injury” connected with a “rental, participation, use, or operation of” a jet ski.

In 2013, Royal Caribbean faced a similar lawsuit when a passenger sailing on Monarch of the Seas was injured in a crash during a jet ski excursion at Perfect Day at CocoCay.

The defendants also claimed the accident occurred while going slower and being hit by a faster jet ski.

During that suit, the cruise line sought to limit its liability due to the liability waiver, but a US District judge ruled the waiver was void due to provisions limiting liability for personal injuries caused by negligence.

Despite the two unrelated lawsuits, jet ski accidents are very uncommon at CocoCay, which sees over 2.5 million guests each year.

While some passenger reviews remark on the fast pace, most who add on the excursion give it rave reviews.