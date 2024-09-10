Royal Caribbean’s Ultimate World Cruise Finally Comes to an End

Passengers onboard Serenade of the Seas are preparing to say goodbye to their home away from home for the last nine months.

After 274 days at sea, and countless viral videos on TikTok, the Radiance-class vessel is preparing for disembarkation in Miami, Florida, on Tuesday, September 10, 2024.

The 2,476-passenger vessel just completed its final port call of the trip at the cruise line’s private island destination in the Bahamas, Perfect Day at CocoCay, on September 9.

Over the course of the sailing, which first embarked from PortMiami on December 10, 2023, the 90,090-gross ton ship brought guests to 150 destinations across 7 continents and 65 countries – making history as the longest Grand Voyage ever offered and completed by Royal Caribbean.

It’s hard to believe the global voyage is already coming to a close, especially after the initial stir it caused on social media – with viewers at home eager to follow along with the drama.

Indeed, the early days of the nine-month cruise got off to a rough start, starting with flooding three weeks into the voyage.

Then there was the alleged formation of a caste system that supposedly gave preferential treatment to elite members of Royal Caribbean’s Crown & Anchor loyalty program and itinerary changes due to unrest in the Middle East.

And of course, who could forget when Marc Sebastian, a popular TikToker, was briefly onboard – where his whole purpose seemed to be finding and reporting on drama.

The social media influencer wasn’t always happy with his experience, and even got the ship’s Godmother, Whoopi Goldberg, to respond to his complaints on “The View,” a talk show she co-hosts.

But as time went on and the fuss around the historic sailing faded, the passengers were able to get into the groove of life at sea – and it certainly seems like the majority will be taking home a meaningful and life changing experience.

Royal Caribbean Reflects During the Final Days of World Cruise

Michael Bayley, the CEO of Royal Caribbean International, is currently onboard Serenade of the Seas to commemorate the final days of the historic voyage.

He’s been posting about his experience on social media, including the heartwarming encounters he’s shared with guests who have been onboard since day one.

“What an amazing voyage these brave travelers have made. Over the past days they have shared their stories, many telling of a true life changing experience and sharing such joy and emotion over new relationships formed and bonds created with fellow travelers and crew,” Bayley wrote on Facebook.

The CEO also attended an event to honor the 891 crew members onboard. Guests were invited to speak about crew members who went above and beyond, while Bayley awarded Captain Stig and Captain Kjell special honors for successfully navigating the globe.

Michael Bayley on Ultimate World Cruise

“We started with Common Ground where our guests highlighted the amazing crew onboard Serenade! I also had the honor of awarding Captain Stig and Captain Kjell Pinnacle awards for navigating successfully around the entire world over these last 9 months!,” Bayley shared.

“We also celebrated our amazing crew with some special gifts and a big crew party to celebrate all of their accomplishments,” continued the CEO.

But while this voyage is coming to a close, it’s not goodbye. Guests simply have to say “see you later” to their new friends. Bayley also announced that Serenade of the Seas would host a special reunion cruise to Alaska in one year’s time.

The 7-night roundtrip sailing will embark from Vancouver, Canada, on September 7, 2025, and will sail to Sitka, Tracy Arm / Endicott Arm, Juneau, Haines, and Ketchikan.

During the voyage, the next grand voyage of this caliber will be announced – and the passengers will get a 24-hour head start to book their spot on the next one.

But in the meantime, Serenade of the Seas will transition to offering shorter 5-night and 9-night sailings throughout the Western and Eastern Caribbean.