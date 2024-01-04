Royal Caribbean’s World Cruise Has Flooding Just 3 Weeks Into Voyage

Royal Caribbean International’s Ultimate World Cruise has hit its first significant glitch just 24 days after departing Miami, Florida.

Dramatic flooding has been recorded onboard, with streams of water flowing down corridors, soaking carpet, and flooding balconies. But will this problem cause ongoing issues for the epic 274-night sailing?

Flooding Onboard Royal Caribbean Ultimate World Cruise

Videos from the much-talked-about Ultimate World Cruise aboard Royal Caribbean’s Serenade of the Seas have shown massive flooding on Deck 12. Water has been streaming in from one side of the ship and flowing to the other, pooling in the corridor and so deep along the way that currents and ripples can be seen as loose debris floats away.

The flooding is the result of stormy weather with strong winds as the ship makes her way down the coast of Brazil and Uruguay, between her port visits to Rio de Janeiro on December 31 and Montevideo on January 4.

You can watch the video below, which was posted by Adita and has already gained over 1.1 million views:

In that region, wind speeds over the past day have peaked at 20-30 miles per hour (32-48 kilometers per hour), with gusts as high as 35 mph (56 kph). Combined with the ship’s motion, this could mean relative wind speeds of 60 mph (96 kph) or greater depending on wind direction and the ship’s heading.

These strong winds are driving rain and sea spray into the ship, flooding the outside deck and the water then flows through exterior doors on Deck 12 and into the hall. Guests with balconies are also experiencing similar flooding on their balconies.

When the seas calm and the winds die down, the excess water on deck and on balconies will drain through various outlets back into the ocean. Meanwhile, crew members are working to minimize water intrusion, and the ship’s forward elevators are temporarily closed in case of damage or water.

Read Also: Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship Experiences Unusual Water Incident

Serenade of the Seas Flood (Credit: @aditaml2759)

Undoubtedly, interior measures will also be taken, such as squeegeeing the water back out to the deck and using industrial fans to quickly dry out carpeting. While the issue is ongoing, certain public corridors may also be closed.

It is important to note that at this time, only one section of Deck 12 seems to be experiencing these problems. The 90,090-gross-ton, Radiance-class Serenade of the Seas actually has 13 total decks (only 12 are accessible to guests), and no other areas of the ship have reported problems.

There is no indication at all of any structural issues with the ship, nor are there any hull breaches or other emergency issues. This flooding – while startling – is simply a result of poor weather, and can happen onboard any cruise ship anywhere in the world.

About the Ultimate World Cruise

This one sailing of Serenade of the Seas is an epic voyage, a total of 274 nights. The ship departed Miami, Florida on Sunday, December 10, 2023, and will not return until September 10, 2024.

Along the way, the ship will be visiting more than 150 ports of call in 65 different countries across all seven continents, including opportunities to see 11 World Wonders, including the Great Wall of China, Machu Picchu, Christ the Redeemer, Petra, Chichen-Itza, the Great Pyramid of Giza, and the Taj Mahal.

Photo Credit: SOLODIVER / Shutterstock

Guests who are unable to commit to the entire voyage can also join in different segments. A total of 17 one-way cruises make up the Ultimate World Cruise, ranging from 9-28 nights.

Read Also: Wonder of the Seas Suffers Sprinkler Malfunction on Maiden Voyage

The cruise was announced and bookings opened in late 2021, and great anticipation has been building for the sailing – one of the longest world cruises in history.

With prices starting at $60,000 (USD) per person for the entire cruise for an interior stateroom and starting from $118,600 per person for a Junior Suite, the cost of the epic journey isn’t for everyone, but it will certainly be a voyage to remember.