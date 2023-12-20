Royal Caribbean’s 274-Night World Cruise is Making a Buzz

The 9-month voyage on the Serenade of the Seas is more than just a global journey; it’s also the backdrop of a new digital reality show, captivating audiences on TikTok.

Royal Caribbean’s ‘Ultimate World Cruise’ Creates Waves on Social Media

Royal Caribbean’s “Ultimate World Cruise,” a 274-night journey visiting over 60 countries, has become the latest viral sensation on TikTok since its departure from Miami on December 10. The extraordinary voyage has attracted a diverse group of social media influencers, transforming the cruise into a source of viral content.

Each day, new personalities emerge, captivating followers with their unique experiences and perspectives. This dynamic on the ship has not only intrigued audiences but also sparked a keen interest in the community dynamics among passengers.

With unlimited alcohol and a mix of personalities, TikTokers like @nchimad, calling herself Sea Tea Director, are actively chronicling and sharing the evolving stories with thousands of followers, turning the cruise into a real-time social experiment.

Since launching on the cruise 10 days ago, many of the content creators have nearly doubled their followers.

Royal Caribbean’s Epic Voyage Features New Destinations and World Wonders

Serenade of the Seas is making history by being the first-ever cruise to cover all seven continents. Its roundtrip itinerary includes over 150 destinations across 65 countries, including 11 of the world’s most famous wonders.

Fifty-seven of these destinations are new additions to Royal Caribbean, added specifically for this global expedition. Highlights include Casablanca, Morocco; Qaqortoq, Greenland; and Shimizu, Japan, the latter serving as a gateway to Mount Fuji.

Said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International, “Now, more than ever, people have resolved to travel the world and make up for lost time. Royal Caribbean is making that a reality with the ultimate dream vacation that welcomes those seeking adventure and exploration to taste, dance, and dream with us around the world.”

The cruise’s itinerary is segmented into various legs, each offering a unique exploration. It begins in the Americas, covering 36 destinations through February 11, 2024, setting course initially for the Caribbean before traveling to Central and South America.

Passengers will see four stunning wonders, including Chichen Itza in Mexico, Christ the Redeemer in Brazil, Iguazu Falls in Argentina, and Machu Picchu in Peru.

Royal Caribbean’s Serenade of the Seas (Photo Credit: Lisa Bronitt / Shutterstock)

From February 11 through May 9, 2024, the ship will travel to Asia-Pacific to visit 40 destinations. Passengers will have a chance to dive into Australia’s Great Barrier Reef and visit the Great Wall of China and India’s Taj Mahal before setting off on May 9 for the Middle East and the Mediterranean.

On this leg of the adventure, which continues through September 9, 2024, cruisers will visit 44 destinations and see Jordan’s lost city of Petra, the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt, Temple of Artemis in Turkey, and the Roman Colosseum.

The final leg, from July 10 through September 10, 2024, covers 40 destinations, including iconic cities like Barcelona, Paris, and Morocco, before returning to Miami with a stop in New York City.

TikTok Influencers to Follow on the ‘Ultimate Cruise’

A selection of TikTok creators have become prominent figures in showcasing life on the 9-month voyage, each offering their unique perspective. For example, @brooklynschwetje, with more than 118,000 followers, shares daily cruise life with her family, while @littleratbrain brings a vibrant and entertaining perspective, showcasing life in an interior cabin without windows. Her unique content style has led to a rapid increase in her following, now closing in on 62,000.

@aa.kenney, a young Florida-based couple, are sharing their experiences courtesy of Andrew’s professional videography skills. The duo’s high-quality content has earned them a following of nearly 60,000.

Meanwhile, @amike_oosthuizen, a South African fashion influencer, provides insights into the cruise’s lifestyle, including food and drinks. Her engaging content has garnered her over 138,000 followers.

For those interested in how passengers are able to manage a 9-month cruise, which starts at $59,999 per person for an interior stateroom, not including starting taxes, fees, and port expenses of $4,667, @angielinderman, from Portland, Oregon, shares her personal journey, including how she funded her trip. Her transparency has resonated with many, earning her a following that is closing in on 110,000.

Serenade of the Seas, which is registered in the Bahamas, weighs 90,090 tons and accommodates 2,143 passengers at double occupancy across 13 decks. It carries 832 international crew members. Search “Ultimate World Cruise” on TikTok to find more content.