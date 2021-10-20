Royal Caribbean Announces 274-Night Ultimate World Cruise, the Longest Ever!

For the first time, Royal Caribbean details an epic 274-night Ultimate World Cruise that will visit all seven continents, call at 150 destinations in 65 counties that include 11 wonders of the world. Serenade of the Seas will be the lucky ship to offer one of the most spectacular and longest cruises ever offered.

Serenade of the Seas World Cruise

It’s going to be a cruise to remember, with Serenade of the Seas sailing a 274-night Ultimate World Cruise which will be the longest out there. The voyage will commence from Miami, Florida, on December 10, 2023, and end back in Miami on September 10, 2024. Guests are pretty much living on the ship for almost a year.

Also Read: Must-Know Things About Royal Caribbean’s Serenade of the Seas

“This is the world cruise of world cruises,” said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International “Now more than ever, people have resolved to travel the world and make up for lost time. Royal Caribbean is making that a reality with the ultimate vacation that welcomes those seeking adventure and exploration to taste, dance and dream with us around the world. To travelers asking themselves where they should go next, we say everywhere.”

Some highlights of the voyage include 57 destinations that Royal Caribbean has never sailed to before. These include Casablanca, Morocco; Qaqortoq, Greenland; and Shimizu, Japan – the gateway to Mount Fuji. There’s even the chance to visit Peru’s Machu Picchu to the Taj Mahal in India.

As usual, when it comes to long world cruises, the voyage can be split up into segments, and guests don’t have to sail the full 274 nights. Four different expeditions are shorter, and each covers different regions as follows:

Round the Horn: Americas and Antarctica Expedition . Departs December 10, 2023 from Miami, Florida and ends in Los Angeles, California on February 11, 2024. The itinerary includes three continents, 36 destinations and four wonders

. Departs December 10, 2023 from Miami, Florida and ends in Los Angeles, California on February 11, 2024. The itinerary includes three continents, 36 destinations and four wonders Wonders of Asia and the Pacific Expedition . Departs Los Angeles, California on February 11, 2024 and ends in Dubai, UAE on May 9, 2024. The itinerary covers three continents, 40 destinations and three wonders.

. Departs Los Angeles, California on February 11, 2024 and ends in Dubai, UAE on May 9, 2024. The itinerary covers three continents, 40 destinations and three wonders. Middle East Treasures and Marvels of the Med Expedition . Departs on May 9, 2024 from Dubai, United Arab Emirates and ends in Barcelona, Spain on July 10, 2024. The voyage covers three continents, 44 destinations and four wonders.

. Departs on May 9, 2024 from Dubai, United Arab Emirates and ends in Barcelona, Spain on July 10, 2024. The voyage covers three continents, 44 destinations and four wonders. Capitals of Culture. Departs on July 10, 2024 from Barcelona, Spain and ends in Miami, Florida on September 10, 2024. This will be the end of the entire 274 nights and includes three continents and 40 destinations

Guests are open from October 20 just for Royal Caribbean’s Crown & Anchor Society Diamond status members and above. They will have an exclusive one-week booking window through October 26. The bookings will then be open for everyone else and can only be done by calling the cruise line.

World Cruise Website

The cheapest price for an interior stateroom starts from $54,899 per person with a Pay-In-Full savings of 10%. otherwise, it would cost from $60,999 per person for an interior. This is for the full length of the voyage and the price for the shorter segments will be released in December 2021.

Serenade of the Seas Cruise Ship (photo Courtesy: Royal Caribbean)

The cruise includes some benefits such as business class airfare, premium transportation, as well as an evening of festivities and accommodations at a five-star hotel before setting sail. Guests who are Crown & Anchor Diamond members and above will have a Seven New World Wonders shore excursion package along with a Deluxe Beverage package, VOOM Wi-Fi, laundry service, and more.

Serenade of the Seas became the first cruise ship to restart sailing in Alaska in July 2021. And just recently, the vessel became the first to resume operations from Tampa, Florida.

The ship is 90,090 gross tons with a guest capacity of 2,143 at double occupancy along with 832 international crew members. The Royal Caribbean vessel has 12 passenger decks and a range of onboard features, including eight dining venues and 10 bars.