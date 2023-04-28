Family Cruises Reinvented on Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas

Icon of the Seas has been hailed by Royal Caribbean and many cruise industry experts as the ultimate family vacation. The cruise line is certainly rising to the occasion. The Miami-based cruise line has unveiled a series of family-orientated fun that will keep everyone from young to old entertained.

And, for the first time, Royal Caribbean will welcome Admiral Awesome, a newly created character responsible for ensuring family fun and laughter onboard Icon of the Seas.

Next-Level Family Experiences on Icon of the Seas

Royal Caribbean is making sure that every inch of the 250,800 gross tons, 5,610-passengers, Icon of the Seas is designed to cater to young families, kids, and teens and providing them with as many activities and entertainment as possible. You can see what’s to come for onboard family experiences in the video below:

Today, April 28, the cruise line revealed even more activities that guests can look forward to from the most anticipated cruise ship in years, beginning with the introduction of Admiral Awesome. This new character will ensure kids have the time of their lives in Surfside, Thrill Island, the Royal Promenade, or one of the many other areas onboard.

Surfside for Young Families & Kids

Surfside has been designed as the ultimate stay-all-day neighborhood for young families. Here, parents can join in the fun or kick back and relax while their little ones stay entertained for hours.

Activities include the Larger-than-Life Family Festival, the Big Shark Block Party, and the Steel Pan Family Jam, all hosted by Admiral Awesome. Kids can also wind down with Once Upon a Bedtime Story, a unique storytelling experience narrated by Admiral Awesome himself.

Kids on Icon of the Seas Cruise Ship (Render Courtesy: Royal Caribbean)

Not to be missed will be Royal Caribbean’s award-winning youth program Adventure Ocean. Kids can do as their hearts please with dedicated spaces and activities that engage all the senses, including a place to tinker at Workshop, Hangout, which has games and cozy spots to lounge, and Adventure Ocean Babies for the youngest kids onboard.

Kids on Icon of the Seas Cruise Ship (Render Courtesy: Royal Caribbean)

Thrill Island for the Teens and Young at Heart

Thrill Island is a dedicated space for older kids and teens (and those young at heart), offering adrenaline-pumping activities and plenty of ways to chill out. The hidden, teens-only hangout Social 020 is perfect for playing video games, listening to music, watching movies, and comfy lounging, away from the prying eyes of parents.

Kids on Icon of the Seas Cruise Ship (Render Courtesy: Royal Caribbean)

Of course, Thrill Island also features Category 6, the largest waterpark at sea, home to six record-breaking slides.

Among the slides are Frightening Bolt, a 282-foot drop/body slide with a 46-foot fall into a 360-degree looping, and Hurricane Hunter, a 425-foot raft-type slide with space for four riders.

Storm Surge, another raft-type slide, features a zero-gravity drop, while the 108-feet Pressure Drop, the first open freefall slide at sea, has a 66° incline on its 108-foot length.

Other exciting attractions include the Lost Dunes mini-golf course, Adrenaline Peak rock climbing, the FlowRider surf simulator, and the Sports Court. Desserted, the first Insta-worthy milkshake bar in the fleet, is another must-visit spot for guests of all ages.

Icon of the Seas Laser Tag

Of course, that’s not all. Icon of the Seas will offer endless entertainment for families, friends, and anyone looking for a good time.

Some of the activities families can enjoy together onboard Icon of the Seas include Laser Tag: The Fight for Atlantis, the Royal Escape Room, and the Absolute Zero ice-skating area, while afterward, they can eat at one of the many restaurants and finish the evening with some fun singing at Spotlight Karaoke.

Setting Sail January 24, 2024

Icon of the Seas will embark on its maiden voyage on January 27, 2024. The 7-night Eastern Caribbean & Perfect Day itinerary includes stops in Basseterre, St. Kitts; St Thomas, US Virgin Islands; Perfect Day at Coco Cay, Bahamas; and Miami, Florida.

Other itineraries on offer are a seven-night Western Caribbean & Perfect Day cruise, with stops in Costa Maya, Mexico; Cozumel, Mexico; and Coco Cay, Bahamas; and another 7 Night Eastern Caribbean & Perfect Day, with stops in Philipsburg, St. Maarten; St Thomas, US Virgin Islands; and Coco Cay, Bahamas.

There is also a seven-night Western Caribbean & Perfect Day itinerary with stops in Roatan, Honduras; Costa Maya, Mexico; Cozumel, Mexico; and Coco Cay, Bahamas.