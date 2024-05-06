Royal Caribbean Offers Six Kosher Sailings for 2025 Yeshiva Week

Royal Caribbean International is expanding its offerings for Yeshiva Week in 2025, with six available sailings on four different cruise ships from four different homeports. These sailings will feature a broader selection of kosher dining options so travelers can enjoy the cruise line’s outstanding culinary variety while adhering to their dietary requirements.

A North American phenomenon for Jewish communities and Jewish day schools, Yeshiva Week is a school holiday typically scheduled in late January and offers a break similar to the Christmas and New Year’s holiday period at public schools. It is a great opportunity for families to relax and recharge, and tropical vacations – including cruises – are immensely popular that week.

Wonder of the Seas

Royal Caribbean International offers specific kosher dining sailings during Yeshiva Week to better appeal to Jewish travelers. In 2025, four different ships from four different homeports will offer a total of six select sailings specifically to meet Kosher dining needs.

Wonder of the Seas will offer two 7-night cruises that will feature extra kosher dining options. The January 12 departure is a Western Caribbean itinerary visiting Cozumel, Roatan, and Costa Maya, while the January 19 departure is an Eastern Caribbean cruise with visits to St. Maarten and St. Thomas. Both sailings will also visit the cruise line’s private Bahamian destination, Perfect Day at CocoCay.

The 236,857-gross-ton, Oasis-class Wonder of the Seas is homeported from Port Canaveral. The ship can welcome 5,734 travelers at double occupancy, or up to 6,988 guests when fully booked with all berths filled.

Two other Oasis class ships will also offer these special sailings: Harmony of the Seas and Symphony of the Seas. Harmony of the Seas‘ January 19 departure from Galveston is a 7-night Western Caribbean cruise to Roatan, Costa Maya, and Cozumel.

Two sailings aboard Symphony of the Seas are included: the January 12 and January 19 departures. The ship will be sailing from Miami, and the January 12 cruise is a 7-night Eastern Caribbean itinerary to Cococay, San Juan, and St. Maarten. The next departure on January 19 is also a 7-night Eastern Caribbean cruise, but will visit CocoCay, St. Thomas, and St. Maarten.

Both ships can welcome roughly 5,500 guests at double occupancy, or just over 6,680 travelers when fully booked.

The last ship that will offer these special kosher dining sailings for Yeshiva Week is Odyssey of the Seas for a single departure, her January 16, 2025 sailing from Cape Liberty, New Jersey.

That 11-night Southern Caribbean cruise will be visiting St. Maarten, St. Lucia, Barbados, and St. Kitts, with six fully days at sea for passengers to enjoy all the outstanding features of the 167,704-gross-ton, Quantum-Ultra-class cruise ship. Odyssey of the Seas can host 4,200 guests at double occupancy, or up to 5,510 passengers when fully booked.

Dining Options Onboard

Guests on these select sailings will be able to purchase the Glatt Kosher Dining Package to ensure fresh kosher meals. The exclusive package is $80 per person, per day ($40 for kids ages 6-12, and free for children 5 and younger), and must be purchased for the entire sailing as individual night bookings are not available. An 18% gratuity will be applied to all purchases.

It must be noted that the available of the fresh kosher program is limited, and is likely to sell out long before the 2025 cruises set sail. Interested passengers should reserve their spaces as soon as possible to ensure availability.

Dinner seating time options are 5 p.m., 6:30 p.m., and 8 p.m. Kosher buffets will also be available at the Solarium Bistro. Meal preparation supervision will be provided either by Rabbi Dovid Weberman or a representing rabbi as necessary.

According to Jewish News Syndicate, Weberman provides training to cruise ship crews prior to sailing so they can better understand kosher labeling and the requirements of kosher food preparation.

The appropriate kitchens are made kosher one day before each scheduled cruise to ensure proper preparation of all included food. Weberman, whose great-grandfather owned a kosher deli in New York, has also hired his own crew of translators to ensure guests on these sailings are comfortable and understand their options.