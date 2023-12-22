Royal Caribbean Introduces Pop-Up Holiday Marketplace at Sea

A new and delightful experience is appearing for a limited time aboard Oasis of the Seas – the first-ever holiday marketplace aboard a Royal Caribbean International ship.

Filled with seasonal cheer (and appearances from some very special holiday guests!) the new pop-up marketplace will only be on one ship and just through the holiday sailings, but will offer all guests a unique opportunity to find mementos and gifts for everyone on their holiday shopping list.

Holiday Marketplace Introduced on Oasis of the Seas

Guests sailing aboard Oasis of the Seas will have a very unique opportunity never before see on any Royal Caribbean ship – the Oasis Holiday Marketplace.

The limited-time event is running only through January 7, 2024 and can be found on Deck 8. Travelers will find a wide variety of Christmas ornaments, home décor, sweet treats, holiday toys, and themed attire – perfect options for gift-giving or special souvenirs of a memorable holiday cruise.

Inspired by the wildly popular European holiday markets, the pop-up Oasis Holiday Marketplace is being brought to guests in partnership with Starboard Cruise Services, which offers a wide variety of duty-free merchandise onboard cruise ships worldwide.

“The Oasis Holiday Marketplace is a terrific example of Starboard’s passion for ‘retailtainment’, offering families onboard engaging shopping experiences during magical holiday sailings,” said Claudia King-McWilliams, VP General Manager of Royal Caribbean.

Holiday marketplace pop-up aboard Oasis of the Seas

Many cruise travelers like to collect holiday ornaments as mementos of their sailings, or a new ornament to commemorate each year. What better option than to pick up a special ornament right onboard?

In addition to curated seasonal merchandise, the Oasis Holiday Marketplace will also bring guests together with Santa Claus for photos, creating very special memories and moments parents will want to capture to share with family and friends.

This limited time special shop is only onboard Royal Caribbean’s Oasis of the Seas. If successful, it is possible the new concept may be introduced on additional vessels for future holiday cruises, and could be expanded to additional sailings for all the holiday season.

Visiting the Oasis Holiday Marketplace

Oasis of the Seas is currently homeported from Miami, Florida, offering a variety of Western and Southern Caribbean sailings through the holiday season.

Because the Oasis Holiday Marketplace is a limited-time special event, just a few cruises will have the special shop onboard.

The ship’s December 22 departure is a very special 7-night Christmas cruise, visiting Falmouth, Jamaica; Labadee, Haiti; and Nassau and CocoCay in the Bahamas before returning to Miami on Friday, December 29. Guests onboard will be able to finish their holiday shopping onboard at the Oasis Holiday Marketplace just in time for Christmas.

Royal Caribbean’s Oasis of the Seas (Photo Credit: Palephotography / Shutterstock)

The New Year’s cruise – departing December 29 – is a 9-night Southern Caribbean cruise, visiting the cruise line’s private island in the Bahamas, Perfect Day at CocoCay, as well as Willemstad, Curacao; Oranjestad, Aruba; and Falmouth, Jamaica before returning to Miami on January 7, 2024. This is the last sailing that will feature the Oasis Holiday Marketplace this year.

The first of the Oasis-class vessels, the 226,838-gross-ton Oasis of the Seas joined the Royal Caribbean fleet in 2009. The ship can welcome 5,606 passengers when booked at double occupancy, or up to 6,699 guests when fully booked with all berths filled.

Also onboard are approximately 2,200 international crew members to ensure everyone has an enjoyable cruise, during the holidays and all year long.

Because holiday sailings are very popular for family getaways, the ship is more likely to be fully booked at this time of year. Guests interested in the Oasis Holiday Marketplace should plan to shop early, in case their favorite souvenirs and gifts run out of stock.

Of course, a wide range of holiday events – in addition to special seasonal shopping – are also onboard at this time of year, including themed trivia contests, special entertainment, caroling parties, a gingerbread village, and much more to celebrate the season.