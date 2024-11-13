Cruise NewsRoyal Caribbean News

Royal Caribbean Defying Turmoil, Keeps Haiti on Itinerary

By Lissa Poirot
Last Update:
Reading Time:2 min.
Harmony of the Seas Docked in Labadee, Haiti
Harmony of the Seas Docked in Labadee, Haiti (Photo Credit: NAN728)

You can receive daily cruise news updates directly to your inbox, so you don't miss a thing! Go ahead and Subscribe here.

Royal Caribbean is doubling down on its return to Haiti amidst escalating violence in the troubled Caribbean nation. 

The cruise line says it will continue planned voyages to its private destination of Labadee despite the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) and United Nations’ recent decision to suspend flights to Haiti due to growing conflicts.

With armed groups recently firing on commercial aircraft approaching and departing from Haiti’s capital of Port-au-Prince, located on the southwestern part of the island, visitors to the island are on heightened alert.

However, Royal Caribbean, which leases 260 acres of land on the northern coast 125 miles away from the capital, says it has physical barriers and its own security system to keep guests safe while they enjoy Labadee’s multiple pools, cabanas, water sports, and a waterpark, and will not be cancelling visits.

In a statement to NBC in Miamia spokesperson for the cruise line said, “The safety and security of our guests, crew, and communities we visit are our top priority. Our Global Security and Intelligence Team continuously monitors the situation in Haiti.”

Royal Caribbean only recently returned to Haiti on October 8, 2024, with the 3,800-guest Adventure of the Seas, after initially suspending calls to Labadee in May 2024 due to an earlier state of emergency in the nation caused by gang violence.

The 3,782-passenger Freedom of the Seas and Independence of the Seas, with 3,858 passengers, quickly followed suit with guests eager to return to Haiti’s sun-filled beaches, far removed from the turmoil.

Read Also: Labadee, Haiti: What You Need to Know

Currently, Symphony of the Seas, which accommodates up to 5,518 guests, is spending the day in Labadee on November 13, with the 5,606-passenger Oasis of the Seas on target to arrive tomorrow, November 14.

The popular port will also see Explorer of the Seas, Grandeur of the Seas, and Independence of the Seas later this month, with Royal Caribbean’s spokesperson saying, “Currently, there are no changes to our planned itineraries.”

Unrest Shaping Haiti Tourism

Haiti’s unrest stretches back years, with a surge in violence, political turmoil, and gang activity since the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in July 2021. 

The unrest has intensified dramatically throughout 2024, with clashes between armed groups increasing in Port-au-Prince and surrounding areas and a prison outbreak that saw the escape of 4,000 inmates in March.

The instability has disrupted essential services, with road blockades and confrontations becoming commonplace and forcing cruise lines to cancel itineraries to the island to keep guests safe.

On November 11, 2024, a Spirit Airlines plane preparing to land at the airport in the capital was struck by gunfire, injuring a flight attendant. This led to an immediate shutdown of airport operations and the FAA’s swift response to issue a 30-day flight ban for US carriers.

Although Royal Caribbean is not cancelling its Labadee visits, it is limiting shore excursions on the island. Guests have reported receiving notifications on cancelled excursions, such as trips to Amiga Island, just a 15-minute boat ride from Labadee.

In a letter to passengers, the company said, “We’re phasing the rollout of some of our tours and temporarily adjusting our tour offerings.”

The limitations are not surprising, considering the cruise line cannot offer security outside of Labadee’s protected walls.

Royal Caribbean is the only cruise line calling in Labadee, with its sister line, Celebrity Cruises, removing the destination from in winter 2024-2025 sailings in June.

If you enjoyed the article and would like no fuss daily cruise news to your inbox directly from Cruise Hive, you can Subscribe here.

Voting is now open at the Cruise Hive Awards, including your favorite cruise ships, cruise lines, ship features, private islands and homeports!

Lissa Poirot
Lissa Poirot
Lissa Poirot has been covering travel for more than a decade, including sites such as TripAdvisor, CruiseCritic, The Points Guy, Family Vacation Critic, and Family Traveller. Her love of travel has led Lissa to visit more than 43 countries and has her on a mission to see every state in the U.S. (only 4 states to go!). When she's not traveling, she's exploring new attractions and events on the weekends, be it in New York City or Philadelphia, as Lissa lives between both fabulous cities.

Don't Miss Cruise Hive's Daily Update!

Free expert cruise tips and news from Cruise Hive! We'll send you the latest cruise updates daily to your inbox.

Don't Miss Any Cruise News!

We'll send you the latest cruise updates daily to your inbox.

Latest Cruise News

Cruise Hive was established back in 2008 and among the earliest blogs in the industry. Since the start, it's been our aim to provide the latest cruise news covering all the major cruise lines. We make sure cruisers are fully prepared for their cruise vacation with tips on ships and ports. Millions of travelers rely on Cruise Hive in the United States, Europe, Australia, and around the world.

Cruise Hive

CRUISE HIVE LTD © 2008-2024. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Copy link
CopyCopied