Royal Caribbean Defying Turmoil, Keeps Haiti on Itinerary

Royal Caribbean is doubling down on its return to Haiti amidst escalating violence in the troubled Caribbean nation.

The cruise line says it will continue planned voyages to its private destination of Labadee despite the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) and United Nations’ recent decision to suspend flights to Haiti due to growing conflicts.

With armed groups recently firing on commercial aircraft approaching and departing from Haiti’s capital of Port-au-Prince, located on the southwestern part of the island, visitors to the island are on heightened alert.

However, Royal Caribbean, which leases 260 acres of land on the northern coast 125 miles away from the capital, says it has physical barriers and its own security system to keep guests safe while they enjoy Labadee’s multiple pools, cabanas, water sports, and a waterpark, and will not be cancelling visits.

In a statement to NBC in Miami, a spokesperson for the cruise line said, “The safety and security of our guests, crew, and communities we visit are our top priority. Our Global Security and Intelligence Team continuously monitors the situation in Haiti.”

Royal Caribbean only recently returned to Haiti on October 8, 2024, with the 3,800-guest Adventure of the Seas, after initially suspending calls to Labadee in May 2024 due to an earlier state of emergency in the nation caused by gang violence.

The 3,782-passenger Freedom of the Seas and Independence of the Seas, with 3,858 passengers, quickly followed suit with guests eager to return to Haiti’s sun-filled beaches, far removed from the turmoil.

Currently, Symphony of the Seas, which accommodates up to 5,518 guests, is spending the day in Labadee on November 13, with the 5,606-passenger Oasis of the Seas on target to arrive tomorrow, November 14.

The popular port will also see Explorer of the Seas, Grandeur of the Seas, and Independence of the Seas later this month, with Royal Caribbean’s spokesperson saying, “Currently, there are no changes to our planned itineraries.”

Unrest Shaping Haiti Tourism

Haiti’s unrest stretches back years, with a surge in violence, political turmoil, and gang activity since the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in July 2021.

The unrest has intensified dramatically throughout 2024, with clashes between armed groups increasing in Port-au-Prince and surrounding areas and a prison outbreak that saw the escape of 4,000 inmates in March.

The instability has disrupted essential services, with road blockades and confrontations becoming commonplace and forcing cruise lines to cancel itineraries to the island to keep guests safe.

On November 11, 2024, a Spirit Airlines plane preparing to land at the airport in the capital was struck by gunfire, injuring a flight attendant. This led to an immediate shutdown of airport operations and the FAA’s swift response to issue a 30-day flight ban for US carriers.

Although Royal Caribbean is not cancelling its Labadee visits, it is limiting shore excursions on the island. Guests have reported receiving notifications on cancelled excursions, such as trips to Amiga Island, just a 15-minute boat ride from Labadee.

In a letter to passengers, the company said, “We’re phasing the rollout of some of our tours and temporarily adjusting our tour offerings.”

The limitations are not surprising, considering the cruise line cannot offer security outside of Labadee’s protected walls.

Royal Caribbean is the only cruise line calling in Labadee, with its sister line, Celebrity Cruises, removing the destination from in winter 2024-2025 sailings in June.