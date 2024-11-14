US Updates Travel Advisories for Caribbean Cruise Destinations

Some cruise guests sailing to the Caribbean might want to reconsider before getting off the ship in certain ports of call.

This is because the US State Department has released new travel advisories for the Caribbean countries of Grenada, St. Vincent, and the Grenadines – which are an island chain that is part of St. Vincent – on November 12, 2024.

However, these destinations aren’t dangerous because they are riddled with crime or dangerous residents, but rather because they are still navigating the damage caused by Hurricane Beryl in July of 2024 – which hit the region as a Category 4 storm.

The current advisory for St. Vincent and the Grenadines is set at a Level 1, which means cruise guests should exercise normal precautions if they visit.

The travel alert states that Canouan, Mayreau, Palm Island, and Union Island are in varying stages of hurricane recovery – meaning infrastructure may be damaged and there may be fewer tourism operations available, including hotels and transportation.

The Level 1 travel advisory for Grenada was also set for the same reason – and speaks to the impact of Hurricane Beryl on the islands of Carriacou and Petite Martinique specifically.

“In July 2024, Hurricane Beryl damaged buildings on these islands. Restaurant and other food options were affected. Until repairs are complete, fewer hotels may be available. Internet service was severely impacted by the hurricane and may be unreliable or unavailable,” reads the travel advisory for Grenada.

As these alerts are at the lowest level, it’s generally still considered safe for tourists to explore these Caribbean hot spots. However, the US government suggests contacting these destinations – or your cruise line – prior to visiting for the most updated information.

That said, travel advisories do get more severe as they level up and range from a Level 1 (lowest) to Level 4 (highest and most dangerous).

Level 1, which is what applies to these Caribbean ports, means to “exercise normal precautions.” Level 2 says to “exercise increased caution”, Level 3 urges guests to “reconsider travel,” and Level 4 is the most significant, because it stands for “do not travel.”

All Eyes on Labadee, Haiti

Speaking of travel advisories, another Caribbean country is currently at a Level 4 travel advisory.

Haiti, which is home to Royal Caribbean’s private destination on Labadee, has been categorized as “do not travel” by the US government since March of 2024.

The elevated travel advisory remains in place and is due to kidnapping, crime, civil unrest, and limited healthcare.

Royal Caribbean did remove Labadee from all itineraries in March out of an abundance of caution and only recently started sailing back to the Haitian peninsula on October 8, 2024.

That said, many in the cruise community are questioning if the family-friendly cruise line has returned to its exclusive destination too soon – especially as the local unrest seems to be intensifying.

As recently as Tuesday, November 12, 2024, the US Federal Aviation Administration joined the United Nations in suspending flights to Haiti after armed groups fired on three commercial aircrafts.

On November 11, a plane from Spirit Airlines was hit by gunfire while attempting to land in Port-au-Prince – the capital of Haiti – which resulted in a minor injury to one of the flight attendants.

JetBlue and American Airlines have also reported being hit by gunfire after flying to Haiti’s main airport.

Even so, Royal Caribbean is holding firm in its decision to return to Labadee – which is located about 125 miles away from Port-au-Prince – after its months-long hiatus.

“The safety and security of our guests, crew, and communities we visit are our top priority. Our Global Security and Intelligence Team continuously monitors the situation in Haiti,” the cruise brand said in a statement to NBC.

Since Labadee is in a fenced-off, guarded area away from the main population of Haiti, Royal Caribbean may still feel safe enough to bring guests to its private destination.

That said, the cruise line is limiting its shore excursions to the more secure areas in the direct vicinity of the cruise port for the time being.