Royal Caribbean Makes a Huge Step Forward in The Bahamas

Royal Caribbean International will open its new Royal Beach Club resort in 2025. The 17-acre destination experience will be located at the western end of Paradise Island in Nassau, The Bahamas. The Royal Beach Club at Paradise Island will feature a combination of the island’s stunning beaches and the cruise line’s signature experiences.

The Royal Beach Club will differ significantly from the experiences guests can enjoy at Perfect Day at CocoCay; the beach club will be a destination where guests can enjoy the perfect day at the beach while enjoying Bahamian hospitality.

The beach club has been in the planning stages since 2020. The plans did not come to fruition due to the global pause in operations in 2020 and 2021.

Royal Caribbean Moves Forward with Royal Beach Club

Royal Caribbean International has announced it has received official approval from local authorities to move forward with its plans for the Royal Beach Club in Nassau, the Bahamas.

The beach club will offer private cabanas, stunning pools, and more alongside the vibrant Bahamian spirit and culture. Cruise passengers will be welcomed by local architecture that complements the exceptional views of The Bahamas’ turquoise-blue waters and white sand beaches.

Render Courtesy: Royal Caribbean

Experiences will feature Bahamian fare, island-style barbecues, live music, and local artisans, all designed to give guests the perfect day at the beach in the Bahamas.

Michael Bayley, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean International: “The Bahamas has been a phenomenal partner since the very start, when they became our first port of call more than 50 years ago.

“As we continue to bring millions of visitors to experience attractions throughout Nassau each year, The Royal Beach Club at Paradise Island is the next bold adventure in Royal Caribbean’s commitment to both increasing tourism in The Bahamas and delivering memorable vacations to our guests.”

Opportunities for Local Businesses

Crafted in close collaboration with the Bahamian government, the new project will be a public-private partnership, allowing Bahamians to own up to 49% equity in the beach club. Local businesses and entrepreneurs will also be able to manage most of the experience. The project is expected to generate hundreds of jobs across its construction and long-term operation.

Render Courtesy: Royal Caribbean

The beach club will comprise 13 acres of land owned by the cruise line and 4 acres of government land. The government land will be contributed as equity in the new venture to ensure a share of the profits return to the government and the people.

This is a first-of-its-kind agreement in The Bahamas. In addition to a new tourism levy, profits will go into reinvesting in the local community. The collaboration between the government, the community, and Royal Caribbean will continue as the development moves through the stages of planning and completion.

What’s the Difference Between Royal Beach Club and Perfect Day?

At first, it would seem strange that Royal Caribbean would open a second private destination in the Bahamas. The cruise line already operates the hugely popular Perfect Day at CocoCay.

However, the Royal Beach Club at Paradise Island and Perfect Day at Cococay are two island destinations, but they offer different experiences.

Perfect Day at Cococay is a 125-acre island in the Bahamas that features thrills and adventure. The island offers attractions like waterslides, a helium balloon ride, and the largest freshwater pool in the Caribbean. Royal’s cruise ships dock here, and guests spend the day at Perfect Day.

On the other hand, Royal Beach Club will be operated much the same way as an excursion. Guests can book the Royal Beach Club as an excursion during a port call to the Bahamian capital. Guests can also choose several other activities in Nassau instead of being at Perfect Day for the entire day.