Royal Caribbean Adds Tech Item to its List of Banned Items

Cruisers will no longer get away with a somewhat common hack to avoid paying to use the internet – at least not on Royal Caribbean sailings.

Some techies within the cruise community don’t like to set sail without packing their handy dandy portable travel routers – which they use to stay connected during their voyage.

Not only are the devices tiny and portable, but they can connect to the internet with just a data plan and a SIM or eSIM card, depending on the router’s compatibility.

They then create a private Wi-Fi network that only the passenger’s private devices can connect to – without ever needing to pay for the cruise line’s internet package.

While Wi-Fi onboard Royal Caribbean’s ships has improved drastically thanks to the rollout of Starlink, the internet can sometimes still be spotty – which might be problematic for cruisers who need to work remotely. However, this issue can also usually be avoided with travel routers.

However, Royal Caribbean is cracking down on the use of these portable Wi=Fi routers after quietly adding the devices to their list of banned items. They weren’t listed as recently as November 22, 2024, but they are certainly included as of December 4, 2024.

“Cybersecurity and deliberate electronic crime: Satellite dishes, routers, and other networking equipment,” the list now reads.

While the wording now clearly includes the routers, it also leaves the option open for Royal Caribbean to confiscate more items it has not yet specifically named.

Indeed, the family friendly cruise line has begun enforcing the ban – with recent passengers reporting that devices found during the security check on embarkation day had been compensated.

It’s also possible that room stewards could report or confiscate routers they discover while performing housekeeping services if guests manage to sneak them through the luggage scans.

Royal Caribbean Internet Plans

With the ban already in effect, future Royal Caribbean guests will need to invest in a VOOM Surf + Stream Internet package if they want to stay connected during their voyage.

According to Royal Caribbean, their VOOM packages offer the fastest internet at sea – allowing guests to stream their favorite shows, music, and movies, check their emails, browse the web, post on social media, and partake in video calls at sea.

“VOOM is 6x faster than any other internet at sea! For the first time you will be able to stream music and movies, upload pictures, video chat with family and friends using FaceTime or Skype, check your email, look at your stock prices, surf the web and stay connected with work,” reads Royal Caribbean’s website.

Docked Royal Caribbean Ships (Photo Credit: fitzcrittle)

The specific pricing depends on the sailing and how many devices are included in the internet package – with plans available to cover individual devices, as well as more inclusive family plans.

Read Also: Royal Caribbean Amenities You Should Pre-Book

There are also discounts available for booking internet packages early – which guests can do online through their My Royal Cruise account.

But while some will be frustrated with the change – especially after Royal Caribbean already banned multi-plug outlets earlier this year – they aren’t the only cruise line to make this change.

Carnival Cruise Line also cracked down on portable routers in September of 2024 – which came to light after a YouTuber named Richard Shillington had his Starlink Mini confiscated during his sailing.

Shillington reportedly paid $599 to purchase the device and $250 a month to use it during his travels.

He got caught after he posted a video showing how his portable router significantly outperformed the download speed of Carnival’s Premium Wi-Fi package – which was seen by the cruise line.

He was soon called to the hotel director’s office, where the Starlink Mini was confiscated due to a violation of Carnival’s policy – and the prohibited items list was updated accordingly.