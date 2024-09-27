Royal Caribbean Explains One Type of Now-Banned Item

Following a power surge of backlash upon banning multi-plug outlets, Royal Caribbean has further clarified just exactly what type of these outlets are not permitted onboard their fleet.

The initial change was first noticed earlier this month when the cruise line had added multi-plug outlets to its prohibited items list, along with extension cords and power strips.

Many cruise guests bring along these cube-style plug expanders as a way to ensure enough outlet space for charging multiple devices, plugging in CPAP machines, using hair styling tools, and otherwise giving all of their electronics ample room to connect to power.

When the multi-plug outlets were first spotted on the prohibited items list, however, guest outcry was as fast as an electrical shock because of today’s increasing need for more outlets, especially on older ships where staterooms may only have 1-2 outlets available.

Royal Caribbean has further updated the prohibited items list, however, to specify one type of multi-plug outlet that is, in fact, permitted – the kind that is used as a USB charger with multiple USB outlets to connect more than one device to the same outlet.

“We do allow consumer type power conversion device USB charger (multi-plug blocks on which the outputs are for USB cables),” the prohibited items list now reads.

Royal Caribbean’s Updated Banned List

This accommodation will permit travelers to use these cubes – often called USB splitters or USB hubs – to charge phones, tablets, laptops, smartwatches, and more all at once, keeping everyone connected and powered up as much as they want on their cruise vacation.

Cubes come in different styles that may feature a different number of USB outlets or USB types to work with an array of different devices or to recharge at different speeds. Some designs also permit the use of a regular plug at the same time, further ensuring that the power supply can be fully used, though those adaptations may not be fully permitted.

Cruise travelers should note that Royal Caribbean requires that any power cubes brought on board “must be stamped with US/Europe recognized Conformance Marking to demonstrate compliance with Electrical Safety standards.”

The entire reasoning for the electrical extension cord and surge protector ban is to safeguard the ship’s electrical system and minimize the risk of fire, so this requirement does make sense.

USB charger cubes are relatively inexpensive, often available in simple designs for less than $10 depending on how many charging ports are featured and what other design amenities, such as foldable prongs, are part of the product.

Why Are Any Items Prohibited?

Cruise lines all reserve the right to prohibit a variety of items from being brought onboard their ships. Many items on the prohibited lists make sense, such as weaponry, illegal drugs, or potentially flammable chemicals.

Other items, however, are often related to the safety of the ship, such as radios and laser pointers, which can potentially cause problems with navigation or safety alert systems.

Banned Plug Adapters (Photo Credit: Robert D Brozek)

Some items may just seem odd – like hammers, cattle prods, and surf boards – but each one does have some logic behind it, even if most cruise travelers can’t quite imagine packing along such items in the first place.

At the beginning of the prohibited list, Royal Caribbean does note that the list is not necessary comprehensive and may be subject to change at any time or even on individual sailings.

“Some items that are not specifically on the list may be prohibited if they are deemed questionable by the Staff Captain and Security Officer,” the notification reads.

Before setting sail with any cruise line, travelers should always check the associated prohibited items list to be sure they are in compliance with the guidelines and do not have any items confiscated as they try to board their cruise ship.

Have you ever had an item confiscated on a cruise? Do you agree with the policy? Share your experiences on the Cruise Hive boards!