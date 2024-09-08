Carnival Introduces New Multi-Device Internet Package

Cruisers asked, and Carnival answered. As Brand Ambassador John Heald can attest, there have been lots of requests for a multi-device Wi-Fi plan – which can be of particular value to professionals working from sea or families sailing together.

On September 8, 2024, Heald took to his public Facebook page to announce that the premium multi-device plan was officially available to book in advance of future sailings.

“Last week I had quite a few people asking me about the multi device program for the Internet, which allows you to use multiple devices when you purchase the premium Internet. We had successfully tested this on a few ships, but now it is available across the fleet and can be pre-purchased only and not from on board,” wrote Heald.

While Carnival’s previous internet plans had a set price per person per day depending on the quality of the Wi-Fi they selected, they only allowed guests to use one device.

The new Multi-Device Premium Wi-Fi Plan allows for the use of up to four devices per package and can be shared with other guests in the same family or travel party.

Per the Carnival website, this package offers internet speeds up to three times faster than their current “Value Plan,” supports music streaming, video streaming, and allows for video calls on popular platforms like Skype, Zoom, and Teams.

This Premium option comes after Carnival completed its rollout of Starlink connectivity earlier this year in May of 2024 – and it’s likely that access to faster and better internet is allowing the cruise line to further enhance the Wi-Fi experience onboard.

The service uses satellites in space operated by SpaceX to provide high-speed Wi-Fi during cruises, revolutionizing the speed and quality of internet at sea – which has been notoriously slow in the past.

New Wi-Fi Plan Already Getting Some Complaints

While there are certainly cruisers who can benefit from the multi-device capabilities, many of Heald’s followers couldn’t quite wrap their heads around the price. The Premium Plan starts at $75 per day, which can certainly add up for longer sailings.

“I guess if you have a family or work while on vacation this is ok. But it’s very expensive,” one person wrote on Heald’s Facebook page.

“Wow, for those prices, I could pay for my home internet for more than two months!” another person said in the comments.

The shock is somewhat understandable, as the pricing is a big jump up from the three other plans offered by the cruise line.

The Social Wi-Fi Plan costs $15.30 per day if booked before embarkation, and provides just enough internet to be able to use most social media and major airline sites. It excludes access to most other websites, email, and streaming services.

Carnival Cruise Line on Phone (Photo Credit: rafapress)

Next on the totem pole is the Value Wi-Fi Plan. This option starts at $19.55 per day, but goes beyond social media use to allow viewers to access their emails and stay updated on news, spots, and weather. However, video streaming and Wi-Fi calling is not supported.

The Premium Wi-Fi plan, which was the previous top option, costs $21.25 per day when booked in advance. It allows for access to everything offered by the Social and Value plans at speeds up to three times faster, and throws in streaming capabilities.

Read Also: What to Expect When You Go on a Carnival Cruise

But when one breaks down the cost, especially if traveling with family, the Premium package would cost $85 per day for a family of four – meaning the multi-platform plan would actually be a savings. It ultimately is up to each cruiser to determine what makes sense for their needs and their travel party.