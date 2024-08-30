Royal Caribbean Adding Brand New Port to Multiple Sailings

Cruise travelers are always eager to enjoy a brand new port of call, and many experienced cruisers seek out itineraries that feature different destinations so they can visit new places.

Royal Caribbean International is now satisfying that urge for many travelers by adding Cabo Rojo, Dominican Republic to several existing cruise itineraries.

The new port of call – which just opened to travelers in January 2024 – is in Pedernales on the Dominican Republic’s southwestern coast. The port is just northwest of Jaragua National Park, which includes the largest protected area of marine habitats in all of the Caribbean.

Guests booked on several upcoming sailings of different Royal Caribbean ships have received notice that the new port is now a part of their itineraries. This includes sailings aboard both Adventure of the Seas and Oasis of the Seas, and may also impact additional ships as itineraries are reworked to include the new destination.

“To provide you with the best experience, we’ve added a visit to Cabo Rojo, Dominican Republic, to our itinerary!” the notification read. “We’re excited to visit a new port with you!”

Each cruise is adjusted slightly differently depending on its overall itinerary as well as sailing date. For example, the December 13, 2025 departure for Oasis of the Seas is an 8-night Southern Caribbean itinerary originally planned to visit Curacao, Aruba, and CocoCay, Royal Caribbean’s private Bahamian destination.

Now, the ship will also visit Cabo Rojo instead of one of the four days at sea. To accommodate this visit, the time in Aruba will be trimmed by several hours.

Instead of visiting from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., Oasis of the Seas will be docked from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. This is a significant loss of time in Oranjestad, but the extra hours in Cabo Rojo make up for the change.

The good news is that Cabo Rojo is not replacing a different port of call, but rather is generally replacing a sea day and therefore simply offering travelers even more time to explore ashore.

Enjoying Cabo Rojo

For some cruisers, the ports are the most important part of a sailing and offer amazing opportunities to experience new destinations and enjoy new cultures. For other travelers, days at sea are outstanding and offer plenty of time to enjoy all the onboard amenities of the most modern and diverse cruise ships.

Fortunately, if guests are not interested in Cabo Rojo as a port of call, they can choose to remain aboard their ship and enjoy planned activities and a variety of venues. In accordance with local laws, the ship’s casino and retail shops must be closed while a ship is docked, but many other activities are available.

Cabo Rojo Cruise Port, Dominican Republic

Staying aboard while in Cabo Rojo may be a misjudgment, however, as the port has a great deal to offer.

Learn the Beginning: Construction Underway on New Caribbean Cruise Port

From stunning beaches to snorkeling in turquoise waters to enjoying hikes, wildlife watching, and other nature-based activities, Cabo Rojo offers a more laid-back atmosphere than many more developed ports of call.

More adventuresome excursions include off-road buggies and similar tours, and more options will undoubtedly be added as the port becomes even more popular.

First visited by Norwegian Cruise Line, Cabo Rojo will now be visited by ships from not only Royal Caribbean International but also Holland America Line, Costa Cruises, MSC Cruises, and Azamara Cruises.

Additional cruise lines may incorporate this port as its popularity grows. For the time being, Cabo Rojo is featured primarily on Southern Caribbean itineraries, as its location on the southern coast of the Dominican Republic makes it more convenient for sailings also visiting Aruba, Curacao and Bonaire, though it may also become part of sailings to Jamaica and Puerto Rico.