Norwegian Cruise Line Will Visit New Dominican Cruise Port

Norwegian Cruise Line will offer trips to Cabo Rojo-Pedernales, a new tourist destination, and cruise port in the Dominican Republic. The cruise line has included Cabo Rojo-Pedernales as one of the destinations for its January, March, and April 2024 itineraries, sailing from La Romana to Cabo Rojo, Curacao, Aruba, Bonaire, and more.

The Pedernales-Cabo Rojo Tourism Development Project is a project promoted by the Dominican government and aims to create a maximum capacity of over a million cruise ship passengers annually and will include the construction of four berths and various entertainment options.

Norwegian One of the First to Use Cabo Rojo

Norwegian Sky will be one of the first cruise ships to use the newly constructed cruise port at Cao Rojo in the Dominican Republic.

The 126-million-dollar development aims to allow guests to explore the region’s beautiful beaches, mountains, hidden caverns, and various wildlife species, including flamingos, manatees, sea turtles, and iguanas. Construction started in August last year, and is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.

Norwegian Cruise Line said the following about the new port: “Trade the glittering resorts, bustling promenades and city centers of other Caribbean ports for the refreshingly untamed landscapes of Pedernales Province. Situated in the southwestern corner of the Dominican Republic near the border of Haiti, this region is a nature lover’s dream destination. Travel from the unspoiled beaches, lagoons and mangrove forests dotting the coastline to dramatic mountains and hidden caverns beckoning you inland. Whether you wish to hike, snorkel, kayak, bird watch or sunbathe, finding your slice of paradise in Pedernales Province is a breeze.”

So far, the cruise port has been included on six different sailings in January, February, March, and April 2024. During the cruises, which sail from La Romana in the Dominican Republic to Curacao, Aruba, Bonaire, Grenada, Barbados, St Lucia, and Tortola in the British Virgin Islands, Cabo Rojo will be the first port of call after departure.

Sigmund Freund, the executive director of the General Directorate of Public-Private Partnerships, expressed his excitement about Norwegian Cruise Line’s inclusion of Cabo Rojo-Pedernales in its upcoming trips.

Sigmund Freund: “The fact that a company of the category of Norwegian Cruise Line has already identified Cabo Rojo and is scheduling it within its trips starting in January shows that the project promoted by the Government is a reality and that the potential of this project is already being seen internationally.”

Benefits for the Local Economy

The Puerto Cabo Rojo cruise port will become one of the most significant tourism players in the Caribbean, potentially bringing in millions of cruise guests to the region.

The port area will boast four berths, a water park, a spa, a beach area, shopping, and entertainment facilities, offering visitors a wide range of activities to enjoy during their stay.

Photo Credit: Dominican Republic

The Pedernales-Cabo Rojo Tourism Development Project is a joint venture between the government and private companies, with the objective of transforming the Cabo Rojo-Pedernales region into a world-class tourist destination. Two massive hotels with 1100 rooms are also being built in the port area, which can accommodate overnight guests.

The investment in the Dominican Republic’s cruise infrastructure is a strategic move to make it the largest cruise destination in the Caribbean. The Puerto Cabo Rojo cruise port is expected to significantly increase the number of cruise ships and passengers visiting the Dominican Republic, creating numerous job opportunities and boosting the local economy.

Once complete, the port will have a maximum capacity of over a million cruise ship passengers annually. Together with existing cruise ports at Amber Cove, Isla Catalina, La Romana, Punta Cana, Puerto Plata, and the capital of Santo Domingo, this will provide a much-needed boost to the economy.