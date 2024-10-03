Redditor Reminds Passengers to Be Courteous of Resting Guests

Carnival is the fun ship – and the party frequently continues late into the night.

But as guests return to their cabins after a night of celebration, they might not remember that other passengers may be trying to sleep in the staterooms around them.

One recent Carnival passenger took to Reddit to vent about the noisy people returning to their cabins late at night and in the early morning hours.

“I swear on this cruise it’s like everyone wants to have a conversation outside [their] cabins in front of other people’s doors and it’s like early in the morning or late at night,” complained the poster.

In the comments, fellow cruisers echoed the sentiment, saying that the noise was a symptom of entitlement, and oftentimes, a bit too much alcohol.

“Main character syndrome accompanied by big mouths. People are genuinely oblivious to other people and that bunch usually talk super loud,” replied one person.

“Celebration was horrible about this last week. Entire groups of people just spread out across the width of main walkways talking,” added another.

I personally just returned from my first ever Carnival cruise onboard Carnival Radiance a couple days ago on Monday, September 30, 2024, and I can attest that the party continued in the hallways at all hours of the night.

I can normally sleep through just about anything, but had yelling, hollering, and whooping guests waking me up several times throughout the night.

By the end of my cruise, I had invested in ear plugs – which I’ve never had to do on any of my previous sailings with other cruise lines.

It also seemed like the walls and doors were thinner and less sound proofed than other ships I had previously sailed on – which other Redditors confirmed in their responses.

“The walls and doors are paper thin when it comes to sound. It sucks at 3:00 am,” another Redditor wrote.

If it’s true that the walls are thinner, it becomes extra important to be considerate of other passengers, who may be trying to sleep.

Proper Etiquette Around Staterooms

In general, the respectful thing to do when leaving or returning to your stateroom – on any cruise ship, not just Carnival’s fleet – is to keep your voice low or whisper, especially in the late night or early morning.

During typical “quiet hours,” try to keep the party in specified areas of the ship where it’s okay to be loud – such as in cruise line hosted parties, on the Lido deck, or the Punchliner comedy club, where adult-shows are hosted as late as 11 or 11:30 p.m.

On my sailing, the cruise director and Fun team hosted special late night parties, such as the White Hot Party, that lasted until after midnight in the ship’s main atrium – allowing guests to sing, dance, and party as long as they wanted without bothering others.

Hallway on Carnival Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: Ihor Koptilin)

Read Also: 15 Mistakes to Avoid on a Carnival Cruise

But while guests may know the proper etiquette when in the cruise cabin areas, they might forget or get carried away in the fun – and it’s simply impossible to try to control the behavior of the potentially thousands of other guests onboard.

But what you can do about it is respectfully and politely ask people to keep their voices down – or contact guest services who will send security to address particularly rowdy passengers.

It’s also important to consider where you want to be located when you pick your cruise cabin if you’re particularly sensitive to noise.

While it’s common knowledge to try to avoid being directly above or below noisier parts of the ship, such as clubs and prime party spots, it may also be a good idea to pick a cabin at the end of a corridor where there may be less foot traffic.

Worse case scenario, be like me and invest in air plugs to block out the sound and accept that other guests are just having a good time.