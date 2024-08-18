Carnival Cruise Line Discourages Certain Guests From Top Activity

All experienced cruisers know that Carnival Cruise Line is one of the top choices if you enjoy comedy acts onboard, as the signature Punchliner Comedy Club offers multiple shows and often multiple comedians on every sailing.

Those shows are not for everyone, however, and after regular complaints about comedy content, the cruise line has made an official request for some guests to stay away.

The new “instruction” – which is just a suggestion and not an official guideline or requirement of any sort – comes from Carnival Cruise Line’s Brand Ambassador, John Heald.

Each week, Heald responds to hundreds of questions, comments, and suggestions from guests and Carnival fans through his popular Facebook page. The subject of the Punchliner Comedy Club comes up regularly.

“Every week, every single week in the hundreds of questions that I answer, I always have somebody who writes and is not happy with the material the comedians use, doesn’t like the fact that an R-rated show is R-rated,” Heald explained. “All of that kind of thing I understand and I respect.”

Heald has regularly acknowledged that not every activity or amenity onboard the 27 ships in the Carnival fleet will appeal to everyone. That is the beauty of a cruise vacation, as there is always something different going on and passengers can choose what interests them the most.

“The one thing that does really drive me crazy,” Heald said, “Is if you think you’re going to be offended, if you’re not 100 percent certain you’re going to enjoy the show, don’t sit there.”

In the video, filmed in the Punchliner aboard the Excel-class Mardi Gras, Heald was pointing out the front row and even the first few rows of chairs. He noted that guests should not choose such visible, prime seating if they aren’t sure whether or not the comedic material will be right for them.

Instead, he recommends that uncertain comedy show guests should choose seats closer to the back and the entrance to the club. That way, if they find the show does not appeal to them, they will be more easily able to leave without disturbing others or attracting unwanted attention.

Read Also: What to Expect When You Go on a Carnival Cruise

It should be noted that comedians often interact with show guests in the first few rows of seating. If travelers are not comfortable with that attention, which could turn even more uncomfortable if they choose to leave, it is best to select more out-of-the-way seats.

“Doing stand-up comedy these days is harder than ever because of the world of offense that we all live in,” Heald acknowledged. “If you’re not sure that you’re going to laugh out loud from beginning to end, do not sit there thinking this not for me, I’m offended at what he or she said.”

Instead, Heald explained, it’s best if guests leave to find something that will make them happy. An extra slice of pizza, a stroll through the retail shops, a soak in the hot tub, or even a contest of mini-golf – there is always something else to enjoy.

Carnival’s Onboard Comedy Shows

Carnival Cruise Line does offer both PG and R-rated comedy shows. Typically, the more adult-themed R-rated shows are later in the evening, while the PG shows are at earlier showtimes. The cruise line has considered earlier adult-themed shows, but they are not universally offered across the fleet.

Punchliner Comedy Club, Carnival Cruise

Material between the two performances may be similar, but the family-friendly versions do not have the “salty” language and may avoid the most controversial topics.

Unfortunately, with more and more topics in society today being considered controversial, it can be challenging for a comedian to develop appropriate material to appeal to a diverse crowd.

Prior to the R-rated shows – which are only for guests 18 years and older – the comedy club host does typically offer warnings about the nature of the content and that the show is intended for adults only.

There are also automated announcements played in the time leading up to the show, ensuring that everyone is aware that it is R-rated. Signs are also posted at the door indicating the show is only for those 18 and older.

Do you enjoy comedy shows on Carnival cruises? Share your thoughts and your favorite comedians on the Cruise Hive boards!