Carnival Cruise Line Updates Onboard Theme Parties

Carnival Cruise Line’s Brand Ambassador John Heald has shared the updated list of theme parties across the fleet, giving guests plenty to look forward to for their cruises over the next few months.

Theme parties are often a hit for many travelers, and knowing what parties will be onboard each ship can help guests pack all the right clothes and accessories to join in the fun.

While some classic, favorite parties are found on nearly every one of Carnival’s 27 active ships, the exact party schedule can vary based on homeport, sailing region, overall itinerary, and cruise length. Still, every voyage offers multiple events for Carnival cruisers to enjoy.

“Time to talk about parties,” Heald said. “Party really is just another word for FUN and that is who we always have been and who we are today.”

The new schedule is valid through November 2024, when holiday-themed parties are likely to be added to each ship. Similarly, some ships will have repositioned by that time and will adjust their event schedules accordingly.

The current onboard theme party schedule is as follows:

Carnival Breeze – 80s Rock and Glow Party, Motown Party, Lone Star Tailgate Party

Carnival Celebration – White Night Party, 80s Rock and Glow Party, Motown Party, Evolution Party

Carnival Conquest – 80s Rock and Glow Party, Motown Party

Carnival Dream – 70s Music Trivia Party, Farewell Hot White Night Party, 80s Rock and Glow Party, Mega Deck Party

Carnival Elation – 80s Rock and Glow Party, Silent Disco

Carnival Firenze – 80s Rock and Glow Party, Silent Night Party, Fiesta Italiana Party, Motown Party, White Night Party

Carnival Freedom – Motown Party, 90s Music Party, 80s Rock and Glow Party, Silent White Night

Carnival Glory – 80s Rock and Glow Party, Decade Music Party

Carnival Horizon – Hot White Night Party, 80s Rock and Glow Party, Mega Deck Party, Silent Party, Motown Party

Carnival Jubilee – 80s Rock and Glow Party, Mega Deck Party, Hot White Night Party, Evolution Party

Carnival Legend – Motown Party, Decades Party, EuroTour Deck Party, 80s Rock and Glow Party, Silent White Hot Party

Carnival Liberty – Mega Deck Party, 80s Rock and Glow Party, White Hot Night Party, Motown Party

Carnival Luminosa – 70s and Motown Party, The Great Alaskan Race, Silent Night Party, 80s Rock and Glow Party, Great Alaskan Bash, Decades Party

Carnival Magic – 80s Rock and Glow Party, Mega Deck Party, Motown Party, Farewell Party, Serenity Nights, Silent White Night Party

Mardi Gras – White Hot Party, 80s Rock and Glow Party, 90s Music Party

Carnival Miracle – Alaska Deck Party, Mega Deck Party, 80s Rock and Glow Party, Motown Party

Carnival Paradise – Motown Atrium Party, Silent Disco, 80s Rock and Glow Party, Decades Party

Carnival Panorama – No parties currently as the ship is heading to dry dock; events will be updated for when the ship returns to Long Beach in early November.

in early November. Carnival Pride – Motown Showdown, Mega Deck Party, 80s Rock and Glow Party, Silent White Night

Carnival Radiance – 80s Rock and Glow Party, White Hot Night Party, 70s and Motown Party

Carnival Splendor – Abba Music Party, Superhero Party, 90s Music Party, Island-Themed Deck Party, Silent White Disco, 80s Rock and Glow Party, Backyard Bash

Carnival Spirit – Alaskan Mega Deck Party, 80s Rock and Glow Party, 70s and Motown Party, Silent White Night

Carnival Sunrise – Motown Showdown, Silent White Night, 80s Rock and Glow Party, 90s Music Party

Carnival Sunshine – 80s Rock and Glow Party, Motown Party, 90s Party

Carnival Venezia – Motown Party, 80s Rock and Glow Party, Italian Festival Party

Carnival Valor – 80s Rock and Glow Party, Motown Party

Carnival Vista – Mega Deck Party, 80s Rock and Glow Party, Silent Night Party, White Hot Party, Movie and TV Tunes Party

In addition to these themed parties, most ships also offer the Sail Away Party as each vessel will depart the homeport to begin each new cruise. While the Sail Away Party does not usually feature a specific theme, it can be a great way to begin a Fun Ship cruise vacation.

On ships with special, longer Carnival Journeys sailings, additional parties are often added to the schedule to highlight the unique nature of those voyages. Carnival Pride, for example, is offering a 14-night Greenland itinerary departing September 8, 2024.

In addition to the regular parties onboard, the ship will also have a Throwback Day at Sea, a Pirate Deck Party, and even a 50s Party.

Joining in the Parties

Being a part of these special events and energetic celebrations is a cruise highlight for many passengers. Depending on the ship’s layout, different events take place in the atrium, on the Lido deck (weather permitting), or in the ship’s disco or nightclub.

Carnival Cruise Line Party (Photo Credit: Melissa Mayntz)

On Carnival Cruise Line’s Excel-class ships – Mardi Gras, Carnival Celebration, and Carnival Jubilee – certain events also take place in Grand Central, where the multi-functional, movable LED screens can add a high-definition backdrop to specialized parties.

Some guests delight in packing special outfits for certain parties, such as their best day-glo, leg warmers, and denim jackets for the 80s Rock and Glow Party or white from head-to-toe for the White Night or White Hot events. While this can be fun, themed outfits are not required and everyone is welcome at each party no matter what they’re wearing.

Exactly when parties are scheduled for each voyage depend on the ship’s exact itinerary as well as weather for outdoor venues. Guests can find the schedule in the Carnival Hub app as well as the printed FunTimes newsletter onboard.