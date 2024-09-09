Radiance of the Seas Impacted by Technical Issue in Alaska

Guests aboard Royal Caribbean International’s Radiance of the Seas had to cut their time in Juneau a bit shore, thanks to a technical issue that has delayed the ship’s arrival.

The cruise line informed passengers that, due to the issue, the ship would be late to dock in Juneau, arriving at 5:30 p.m. on September 8, several hours later than originally planned.

In a letter to guests, Royal Caribbean explained the situation, “As previously announced by our Captain, Radiance of the Seas was experiencing a technical issue, which has delayed our arrival into Juneau.”

The cruise, which departed aboard the 2,143-passenger ship in Vancouver, British Columbia, on September 6, was originally slated to call in Juneau at 2 p.m. The ship was meant to provide 8 hours in Alaska’s capital city before departing at 10 p.m.

However, Radiance of the Seas, which experienced a technical issue impacting one of its propulsion systems during a May 2024 Alaskan cruise, experienced another unexplained technical issue on its current voyage, delaying the port arrival.

Although a propulsion issue was not specified, ships experiencing problems with propulsion systems may not have enough power to turn propellers at full speed, meaning reducing speed and delaying arrivals into port.

Additionally, propulsion issues may limit steering capability, forcing ships to reduce speed to safely maintain course and avoid sharp maneuvers. If a problem is detected in a propulsion system, the ship’s crew may deliberately limit the speed to prevent further damage and ensure safe operation.

With safety cited as a top priority for its passengers, Royal Caribbean’s delay into Juneau did not extend into the rest of the 7-night voyage. It continued, without any delays, to Icy Straight Point today, September 9, arriving at 8 a.m.

The 90,090-gross-ton ship’s itinerary also includes stops at Sitka and Skagway, with scenic cruising at Hubbard Glacier before the voyage wraps up in Seward, Alaska, on September 13.

Compensation and Ongoing Repairs

Despite the setback, the ship’s 10 p.m. departure time gave passengers some evening time to enjoy the city. The extra time, however, didn’t help guests who were scheduled to enjoy outdoor excursions not available in the evening hours, leading to disappointment.

To compensate for the disruption, Royal Caribbean offered onboard credits per stateroom, depending on cabin type. Interior and Ocean View staterooms received $125, Balcony staterooms received $175, and Suite guests got $250. Additionally, an extra $25 will be credited for a third or more guests in the stateroom.

Shore excursions that could no longer be completed were automatically refunded as onboard credits to guests’ SeaPass accounts. Any unused credits will be refunded to the card on file at the end of the cruise.

Radiance of the Seas (Photo Credit: Songquan Deng / Shutterstock)

Any excursions booked outside of Royal Caribbean were at the discretion of passengers, who had to cancel and receive refunds independently.

The problems plaguing Radiance of the Seas first began during a repositioning cruise from Los Angeles to Vancouver in April 2024. Cancelling two calls in an effort to arrive early in Vancouver to fix propulsion issues, passengers scheduled to sail on its first Alaskan cruise of the 2024 season received word their cruise was cancelled.

This current voyage is the last one-way trip to Seward of the season in Alaska. Radiance of the Seas is scheduled to depart Seward on September 13 for a last one-way voyage to Vancouver.

If issues do not persist, the ship will complete one last roundtrip journey in Alaska, concluding on September 27, and repositioning back to Los Angeles on October 5, 2024.