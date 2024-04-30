Royal Caribbean Ship Fixed, Next Cruise Confirmed to Go Ahead

Just hours after receiving an email promising an update the day before embarkation, Royal Caribbean International has again reached out to guests booked on the May 3, 2024 departure of Radiance of the Seas, this time with great news. Repairs to the technical issue impacting the ship’s propulsion system are nearly complete, and the sailing is confirmed to be going ahead as planned.

“We know you’ve been preparing to join us for our Radiance of the Seas May 3rd, 2024 sailing. We’re happy to share that our teams are finishing up the technical work onboard right on schedule and we’ll be ready to welcome you on May 3rd, as planned!” the email read.

This good news follows several days of uncertainty as Radiance of the Seas has been undergoing repairs for an unspecified “technical issue” that impacted the ship’s top speed.

The ship first developed propulsion difficulties while repositioning from Los Angeles to Vancouver, which caused both ports of call on that 4-night sailing to be cancelled in the hopes that an earlier arrival to Vancouver would permit adequate time for repairs.

Unfortunately, the ship was unable to set sail on the planned April 26 departure, which would have been the vessel’s first Alaska cruise of the season. The situation was frustrating for booked guests, who were first permitted to embark with a planned departure delay only to be told a day later the cruise was cancelled after all.

Docked Radiance of the Seas (Photo Credit: meunierd)

Guests for the May 3 cruise have been anxiously awaiting news for their sailing, and this latest communication is sure to be welcome indeed.

The 7-night cruise is a one-way voyage from Vancouver to Seward, Alaska, visiting Juneau, Icy Strait Point, Sitka, and Skagway along the way. The last day of the cruise includes outstanding scenic cruising near Hubbard Glacier before the ship is scheduled to arrive in Seward on May 10, 2024.

Radiance of the Seas is offering alternating northbound and southbound Alaska sailings between Vancouver and Seward through the Alaska season, with her last departure from Vancouver on September 6, and her last from Seward on September 13. The ship will also offer one final roundtrip Alaska cruise from Vancouver departing on September 20, before she closes the season and repositions to Tampa.

It is hoped that the technical issue has been fully corrected, and the 90,090-gross-ton vessel will have smooth, on-time sailing throughout her season in the Last Frontier.

Radiance of the Seas can welcome 2,143 guests at double occupancy and as many as 2,466 travelers when fully booked with all berths filled.

Alaska Season Underway

Alaska is a top destination and a bucket list vacation for many travelers, and cruising is an amazing way to explore multiple destinations in the largest state in the US.

Radiance of the Seas In Vancouver (Photo Credit: TamasV / Shutterstock)

Norwegian Cruise Line was the first major cruise line to begin the regular sailing season with departures from Seattle, and Carnival Cruise Line has also already begun their Alaska season from Seattle with Carnival Spirit.

From Vancouver, Princess Cruise Line opened the season in mid-April with Ruby Princess, and Holland America Line has also begun its season of Alaska sailings with several vessels.

Radiance of the Seas will be the first Royal Caribbean International ship to begin a regular Alaska season from Vancouver, despite the delay as the ship has undergone these necessary propulsion repairs.