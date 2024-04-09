Quebec’s Cruise Season Kicks Off, 46 Ships Scheduled to Arrive

As MSC Cruises’ MSC Poesia at the Port of Quebec on April 10, Cruise the Saint Lawrence (CSL) marks the official beginning of the region’s cruise activities. More than 46 cruise ships are planned across nine-member ports in 2024.

Quebec’s Season Poised for Growth

With more than 400 visits scheduled across nine ports representing more than 400,000 passenger days, Cruise the Saint Lawrence (CSL) is set to embark on what will be a record-breaking year for cruise tourism to Quebec, Canada.

Across the nine ports of call included in CSL are Montreal, Trois-Rivières, Quebec City, Saguenay, Baie-Comeau, Sept-Îles, Havre-Saint-Pierre, Gaspe, and Iles-de-la-Madeleine, in Quebec, Canada. Each is expected to welcome 10 vessels on inaugural cruises to the region, with 46 different ships spanning 29 cruise lines scheduled to arrive.

“Once again this season, the nine member ports of call of Cruise the Saint Lawrence will welcome many thousands of visitors eager to discover the wonders of the Saint Lawrence, to immerse themselves in our culture, and to partake of the myriad attractions on offer in our communities,” said Yves Gilson, president of Cruise the Saint Lawrence.

Port of Montreal (Photo Credit: Denis Roger)

CSL reports bookings will bring approximately 500 days in port and close to 70 embarkation and disembarkation operations between early April and late October. Traffic is forecasted to increase, with overall figures comparable to 2023.

Ports Ready to Shine

The arrival of MSC Poesia in Quebec City on April 10 marks the opening of the 2024 cruise season. After touching the historic ports of Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island, Canada, on its 114-night World Cruise, MSC Poesia will visit Quebec’s capital city before continuing to Greenland.

Quebec City, one of the most popular of the region’s calls, is set to host a diverse roster of ships, including Holland America Line’s ms Volendam, which embarks on multiple 7-night “Canada & New England Discovery” voyages beginning April 30. The city will also welcome Seabourn’s Seabourn Quest on August 16, kicking off a series of 12-night “Canada & New England Discovery” journeys.

The fall season will see an array of prestigious vessels, including offerings from Celebrity Cruises, Windstar Cruises, Viking Oceans, Regent Seven Seas Cruises, and Cunard’s iconic Queen Mary 2, extending the cruising excitement into the cooler months. Notably, Queen Mary 2 will also make her appearance in Sept-Îles and Saguenay.

The Saint Lawrence River, Quebec City (Photo Credit: Gabe Shakour)

Saguenay stands out with its first ship call on June 3, benefiting from its strategic location at the mouth of the Saint Lawrence and Saguenay Fjord. This northern locale is attracting a variety of cruise lines, including Princess Cruises, Silversea, Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and P&O Cruises.

Trois-Rivières, which is named for its geographical location at the confluence of the Saint-Maurice River and the Saint Lawrence River, where the former splits into three channels, will receive 18 calls, beginning with the May 31 arrival of Hapag-Lloyd Cruises’ ms Europa 2 on a 14-night “Montreal-Hamburg” cruise. The port will also host several visits from Seabourn’s Seabourn Quest and Seabourn Sojourn, beginning in August.

Baie-Comeau, a smaller but no less significant port, will welcome multiple ships from Oceania Cruises and other luxury lines. Meanwhile, Montreal, despite being the least visited of the nine ports, anticipates nine calls from an international array of cruise ships.

The season extends to the edge of Newfoundland with Havre Sainte Pierre, Îles-de-la-Madeleine, and Gaspe each hosting a varied lineup of cruise ships. Îles-de-la-Madeleine will end its season with Windstar Cruises’ Star Pride on October 12; Havre Sainte Pierre’s last call will be October 21’s arrival of Oceania’s Insignia; and Crystal Cruise’s Crystal Serenity will arrive in Gaspe on October 24 to conclude its season.