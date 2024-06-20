Princess Cruises Unveils Incentive to Boost Loyalty Plan Levels

Looking to entice more cruisers into booking its Princess Plus and Princess Premier packages, Princess Cruises rolled out a lucrative perk to members of its Captain’s Circle loyalty plan.

On cruises departing between August 1, 2024 and December 1, 2024, the Captain’s Circle Loyalty Accelerator program will award guests double the cruise credits they normally would receive.

The line’s loyalty program tiers are based on the number of cruises or cruise days a guest sails. Under the promotion, a 7-day voyage will translate into an award of 14 days, for instance, enabling a guest to rack up more days and move up the tiers faster.

“Princess Premier and Princess Plus are the best way to experience Princess and offer the best value in the vacation business,” said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises.

“The Loyalty Accelerator Program gives our most valued guests even more reasons to sail with our industry-leading bundles,” Padgett added.

Princess Cruises, a premium brand owned by Carnival Corporation, offers four Captain’s Circle levels.

The Gold level, reached after sailing just one cruise, provides guests with early access to new itineraries; preferential pricing offers; members-only onboard events; and access to a Circle Host on board.

Ruby level, achieved after three cruises or 30 cruise days, entitles guests to exclusive shoreside access to the Captain’s Circle Help Desk phone line; and a Princess Platinum Vacation Protection upgrade that includes a 100% cancellation benefit.

The Platinum tier, reached after five cruises or 50 cruise days, provides guests with 50% off the line’s MedallionNet package; early access to dining reservations; 10% off Lotus Spa treatments; and a 10% discount in the Photo Gallery.

The top level, Elite, awarded to guests who have been on 15 cruises or sailed 150 cruise days, entitles guests to discounts on retail products sold onboard and on shore excursions; priority tender embarkation; a complimentary Grapevine Wine Tasting Event; free mini-bar setup and afternoon tea in stateroom; priority disembarkation; complimentary laundry services and shoe polishing, and other services.

What The Princess Plus And Premier Packages Offer

Guests can save money by booking either the Princess Premier or Princess Plus packages compared to buying the same services or amenities piecemeal.

Princess Plus, at a cost of $60 per person, per day, covers MedallionNet 2.0 with Starlink and 5G for one device; cocktails, wine, and beer up to $15 each; unlimited non-alcoholic beverages; crew tips; two premium desserts per day; free OceanNow delivery and room service; “Green Lane” boarding; and two fitness classes per sailing.

Princess Cruises Ship (Photo Credit: Anutr Yossundara)

Princess Premier costs $80 per person, per day, and includes all of the Plus amenities in addition to two nights of specialty dining, higher savings in the beverage package, reserved seating in the Princess Theater, Unlimited MedallionNet 2.0 with Starlink and 5G for up to four devices, and an Unlimited Digital Photo Package.

Some of the perks are fairly new. In July 2023, Princess Cruises announced the addition of some bonus services to the Plus and Premier plans. Starting with departures on August 12, 2023, cruisers booking the packages received the free room service delivery and the OceanNow delivery service of food and drinks. Also, the express “Green Lane” boarding was added.

The OceanNow service normally has a fee of $14.99 per guest, per voyage, and the room service delivery fee is $5.

Princess Cruises operates a 16-ship fleet. The line’s newest ship, Sun Princess, entered service in February 2024. The 4,300-guest ship is the first in the line’s new Sphere class, and is the only one in the fleet to be powered by liquified natural gas (LNG).

The ship is operating 7 to 21-night Mediterranean cruises during summer 2024 and will reposition to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in October 2024. She will sail Eastern and Western Caribbean cruises during winter 2024/25.