Princess Cruises Adds New Perks for Two Inclusive Packages

Princess Cruises is adding a series of valuable new perks for guests booking its Princess Plus and Princess Premier packages, and without raising the price of either upgrade program. The new services expand cuisine choices, eliminate room service fees, and make embarkation hassle-free.

Enhanced Plans Offer More Inclusive Services

Princess Cruises is giving guests several more reasons to book the line’s Princess Plus and Princess Premier upgrade plans. Starting with embarkations fleet-wide on August 12, 2023, cruisers who book either plan will enjoy complimentary room service delivery, express “Green Lane” boarding, enhanced cuisine choices, and OceanNow delivery service of food and drinks.

Cruisers sailing aboard Princess Cruises’ ships as Princess Plus or Princess Premier guests are being offered complimentary use of OceanNow, the line’s on-demand, location-based delivery service of food and drinks.

Photo Credit: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock

It means that no matter where a guest is on the ship, such as poolside or in a lounge area, for instance, the cruiser can enjoy delivery of menu items whenever they wish. The service normally has an activation fee of $14.99 per guest, per voyage, but that fee is being waived for Plus and Premier guests.

Another important fee being waived for these guests is the room service delivery fee of $5 per delivery.

“We take great pride in pampering our guests with friendly service and exceeding their expectations. By offering the OceanNow Service and Room Service without any additional fees to Princess Plus and Princess Premier guests, we aim to elevate their journey to an unparalleled level of comfort, indulgence and value,” said Sami Kohen, Princess Cruises’ vice president of food and beverage.

Ease of boarding also is a priority under the new inclusions for Plus and Premier guests. The cruise line’s Princess App was upgraded to include an enhanced OceanReady process, and guests can reach “Green Lane Status” when they provide fully completed travel documents prior to boarding.

Photo Credit: Princess Cruises

Also, Plus and Premier guests now can have the Princess Medallion delivered to their homes before embarkation at no cost, enabling them to immediately board their ship without waiting in any lines.

Home delivery of the Princess Medallion usually costs standard fare cruisers $10, however, Plus and Premier guests will now pay no fee for having the device shipped to them prior to embarkation.

The device is used for many onboard services, such as making dining and theater reservations, spa appointments, and other tasks.

How the Plus And Premier Plans Work

Princess Plus costs $60 per person, per day, and covers a beverage package, crew gratuities, Unlimited MedallionNet 2.0 with Starlink and 5G for a single device, two fitness classes per cruise, and special desserts and juices.

With the newly added perks and cost-savings, the plan can save cruisers more than 70% off retail value if all of the components were purchased separately. The line said it amounts to a savings up to $668 on a 7-day cruise.

Princess Cruises Packages

Princess Premier costs $80 per person, per day, and includes all of the Plus amenities in addition to two nights of specialty dining, higher savings in the beverage package, reserved seating in the Princess Theater, Unlimited MedallionNet 2.0 with Starlink and 5G for up to four devices, and an Unlimited Digital Photo Package.

Princess Cruises, one of nine Carnival Corporation brands, added several enhancements to Plus and Premier bookings earlier this year. Effective with cruises departing on or after February 20, guests booking either package were offered complimentary fitness and wellness classes as part of the cruise line’s exclusive partnership with Xponential Fitness, which provides Pure Barre, Yoga Six, and Stretch Lab classes.

Also, at that time, Plus and Premier guests were invited to indulge in new and elaborate confections and desserts, such as gelato and pastry served in the Gelateria, Swirls, and Coffee and Cones eateries.

Princess Cruises operates 15 ships and will soon welcome its newest, Sun Princess, a 4,000-guest ship set to debut in early 2024. The 175,500-gross-ton ship will sail her 10-day Inaugural Grand Mediterranean cruise on February 8, 2024, from Barcelona to Rome.