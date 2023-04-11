Princess Cruises Readies for Alaska Season With Seven Ships

Princess Cruises is preparing for the launch of the 2023 cruise season, starting later this month. This year, the cruise line plans to offer several new sustainable seafood and beverage programs and programming that immerses guests in all things Alaska.

The company will operate no less than seven cruise ships in Alaska this summer, such as the cruise line’s newest ship, Discovery Princess, as well as Royal Princess, Ruby Princess, Majestic Princess, Grand Princess, Crown Princess, and Sapphire Princess, sailing on 14 different itineraries.

Alaska Cruise Season About to Begin

The beginning of the Alaska season is always eagerly anticipated, especially at Princess Cruises. The cruise line is operating no less than seven cruise ships in Alaska this season, with the first ship, Sapphire Princess, setting sail on April 29 from Vancouver. It is one of the busiest Alaska seasons to date for the California-based cruise line.

Guests can choose from cruises lasting seven to 11 days, departing from San Francisco, California; Seattle, Washington; Vancouver, Canada; and Whittier, Alaska.

Every cruise will have at least one glacier-viewing experience, such as Glacier Bay National Park, College Fjord, Hubbard Glacier, Endicott Arm and Dawes Glacier, or Tracy Arm Fjord.

Discovery Princess in Alaska (Photo Credit: Jeff Whyte / Shutterstock)

“Welcoming guests at the start of the Alaska season is always one of the most highly anticipated events of the year because we know they are going to have one of the most memorable travel experiences,” said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president.

Ports such as Juneau, Ketchikan, and Skagway will also be part of the cruises, with a “More Ashore” late-night call in Juneau on all northbound Voyage of the Glaciers and seven-day Inside Passage cruises.

In total, there will be 14 different itineraries available onboard seven different ships. Royal Princess, Ruby Princess, Majestic Princess, Grand Princess, Crown Princess, Sapphire Princess, and the cruise line’s newest cruise ship, Discovery Princess, will set a course north in the coming weeks.

As the cruise line’s latest cruise ship, the 145,000 gross tons, 3,660 passenger Discovery Princess will embark on a cruise from Vancouver, Canada, on April 30 before settling into her homeport in Seattle on May 7.

The ship will sail on several seven-night Inside Passage cruises, with itineraries including stops in Juneau, Hubbard Glacier, Sitka, Ketchikan, and Seattle.

Alaska Tours & Excursions With Princess Cruises

With over 150 shore excursions to choose from, guests can fully immerse themselves in the Alaskan experience. Options include a lumberjack show, dog sledding on a glacier, the historic White Pass Scenic Railway, flightseeing adventures, and plenty of wildlife viewing opportunities.

Photo Credit: Macklin Holloway / Shutterstock

Princess will also offer the Cook My Catch program this year, which allows guests to catch a fish during a fishing excursion and have the ship’s chefs cook it for their dinner that night. However, the main focus for guests sailing on a Princess Cruises voyage to Alaska will be on the world-famous cruise tours.

Princess’ custom-built wilderness lodges are located near legendary national parks, visiting the extraordinary Denali National Park and Princess’ five signature Wilderness Lodges.

The cruise line’s Direct-to-the-Wilderness rail service takes guests from the ship through the heart of Alaska, offering breathtaking scenery en route to the Denali-based wilderness lodges.

Alaska Inspired Seafood Menu

New for 2023 is an expanded Wild for Alaska Seafood menu available to all guests sailing with Princess in Alaska this season, as well as an extensive beverage program, including coffee and hot chocolate-based creations, themed frozen drinks, and Alaskan wines.

Wild for Alaska Seafood

John Padgett, Princess Cruises president: “Each season, we’re passionate about enhancing our programs to offer one of the most destination-focused programs available, and for 2023, we’ve crafted some amazing Wild for Alaska Seafood dishes that will leave guests dreaming of coming back.”

Developed in partnership with Pacific Seafood, Alaska Seafood, and Alaska Leader Seafood, the “Wild for Alaska Seafood” program showcases the cruise line’s commitment to environmentally responsible practices and sustainable fisheries.

Guests can enjoy a variety of Alaska seafood dishes, featuring multiple varieties of salmon, wild Alaska cod, halibut, rockfish, Dungeness crabs, wild spot prawns, and razor clams. The menu offerings will be available every night in all main dining rooms, ensuring guests have ample opportunity to savor the fresh seafood.