Princess Cruises Announces New Coffee Partnership

Guests aboard Princess Cruises’ ships will soon be able to perk up their mornings with the world-renowned coffee brand, LavAzza, an Italian company well known for exceptional coffee products with the highest quality and richest flavors. As the cruise line’s new Official Coffee Partner, LavAzza will be offering delicious brews and more across the Princess fleet this spring.

Official Coffee Partner Announced

LavAzza has been announced as Princess Cruises’ new Official Coffee Partner, and as such, will begin pouring out coffee products on all Princess ships this spring.

“Princess guests love their coffee as the morning ritual at the International Café in the legendary Princess Piazza,” said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises. “With a relentless focus on what’s important to our guests, we are upgrading the experience and magnifying our Italian heritage with Lavazza.”

Not only will the LavAzza offerings include hot coffee choices, but also ready-to-drink cans. But the coffee partnership is going even beyond drinks.

LavAzza will help curate coffee-inspired dinners and specially designed recipes along with Princess executive chefs, bringing decadent tastes to every menu. Furthermore, educational sessions, tastings, food pairings, and samplings will also be part of the cruise ship coffee experience, giving coffee lovers even more ways to discover their favorite beans.

The two brands will also collaborate on upcoming marketing campaigns, promotions, and exclusive events.

“We have been inspired by the way Princess Cruises creates memorable experiences for their guests and feel a strong synergy between both brands in our commitment to quality, innovation and entertainment,” said Camille Vareille, vice president, head of marketing Americas at Lavazza Group.

“We are excited to come onboard to offer an elevated coffee program and showcase our premium products to a broader, international audience.”

As Princess Cruises welcomes millions of guests each year across worldwide destinations, the partnership is an international one indeed, but not exact timeline has been announced for the rollout of LavAzza products across the fleet.

It is likely that different ships begin serving various products at different times depending on available supplies, delivery schedules, and other factors, but such high quality offerings are sure to be welcomed.

“Our Lavazza partnership gives our guests yet another thing to love about a Princess vacation,” said Padgett.

About LavAzza

Founded in 1895 in Turin, Italy, LavAzza has a lengthy history of excellence in the coffee industry, and today is still run by the third and fourth generations of the founding family and is the world’s seventh-ranked coffee roaster, with sales in more than 90 countries.

Each family member who has worked in the company has helped it to grow, transforming it into the company it is today, yet still true to the qualities of passion and innovation inherited from Luigi Lavazza. That innovative spirit has created an exceptional product and delicious brews beloved by millions.

For decades, the company has combined beans from different regions to create distinctive blends, including the highest quality coffee beans from Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Honduras, Mexico, and other well-known coffee producers.

At the same time, the company is also committed to sustainability, which aligns well with Princess Cruises’ commitment to the environment and ongoing “Planet Princess” initiatives.