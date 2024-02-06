Princess Cruises Announces Surge in Alaska Bookings

Kicking off the year with an extraordinary surge in demand, Princess Cruises has announced a historic increase in bookings for its Alaska cruises.

This uptick marks a significant achievement for the cruise line and highlights the growing fascination among cruisers with Alaska’s pristine landscapes and awe-inspiring natural beauty.

Alaska’s Call to Adventure Resonates Louder Than Ever

In an impressive start to 2024, Princess Cruises has set a new record for January 2024 with an over 20% surge in Alaska bookings, the highest in the cruise line’s history for this period.

The milestone underscores a growing trend among travelers seeking immersive and authentic experiences in destinations that offer breathtaking natural beauty and a sense of adventure and exploration.

“Alaska is so much more than a once-in-a-lifetime trip,” said Terry Thornton, chief commercial officer for Princess Cruises. “This is our 55th anniversary of taking guests to the great land, and this soaring interest underscores the importance of securing an Alaska adventure for the upcoming summer season while availability still remains.”

Journeys to America’s Last Frontier with Princess

Princess Cruises is responding to this increased interest with an expanded array of Alaska cruise options for 2024 and 2025, offering everything from short 4-day samplers to extensive 22-day cruisetours.

Notable experiences include cruising through the Inside Passage, voyaging to Glacier Bay National Park, and exclusive cruisetours that provide in-depth explorations of Alaska’s interior, including visits to Denali National Park, Fairbanks, and Anchorage (Whittier).

Departures are scheduled from various homeports, including San Francisco, Seattle, Vancouver, Whittier, and Los Angeles.

Princess Cruises in Alaska (Photo Credit: Just dance)

Starting rates for a 4-Day “Alaska Sampler” cruise from Vancouver, Canada, to Seattle, Washington, with one port stop in Ketchikan, Alaska, are $297 for an interior cabin on the Discovery Princess. This ship can accommodate 3,660 passengers.

Launched in March 2022, Discovery Princess is the newest ship in the Princess Cruises line, the third designed from the ground up with Princess MedallionClass, and the final Royal-class ship.

A 5-day “Alaska Sampler” roundtrip from Vancouver to Sitka and Ketchikan on the Caribbean Princess, which can carry 3,140 passengers, starts at $ 377.

For a 7-day cruise, rates start at $399. The Vancouver to Anchorage route, for example, stops in Juneau and Skagway, and provides scenic visits to Glacier Bay National Park and College Fjord. This cruise is offered on the Grand Princess, a ship with a tonnage of 107,517 and a capacity for 2,600 passengers.

Princess Cruises is enhancing the value of Alaska voyages with its Princess Plus and Premier inclusive packages, offering passengers the chance to save more than 65% savings on essential amenities such as gratuities, Wi-Fi, and beverages.

Rising Competition and Environmental Considerations

The surge in Alaska bookings for Princess Cruises comes amid a broader trend of increasing popularity for Alaskan cruises, prompting other major cruise lines to expand their itineraries in the region.

Princess Cruises in Alaska (Photo Credit: dvlcom)

Royal Caribbean, Cunard, and Holland America Line have all announced enhanced Alaska offerings for the 2025 season, showcasing a variety of ships and routes designed to meet the growing demand.

Royal Caribbean is set to deploy four ships to Alaska in 2025. Similarly, Cunard unveiled an extraordinary 2025 season with its Queen Elizabeth offering 25 voyages. Holland America Line has also opened bookings for its 2025 Alaska cruisetours.

While the demand for Alaskan cruises continues to grow, Alaska is currently engaged in discussions to potentially limit cruise ship passengers in certain areas. Some Alaskan cities have considered petitions to limit the number of cruise visitors, though proposals have seen mixed responses from local governments and communities.