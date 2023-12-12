Cunard Unveils Extraordinary 2025 Alaska Season

Cunard Line has unveiled its 2025 Alaska cruise season aboard the luxurious Queen Elizabeth, marking her fourth consecutive summer in the Last Frontier. The season features 11 voyages between June 12 and September 25, 2025.

Queen Elizabeth to Offer Enriched Alaskan Adventures in 2025

Cunard Line’s 2025 Alaska season promises an immersive adventure aboard the Queen Elizabeth, with itineraries designed to explore the region’s majestic scenery and rich cultural heritage. Highlights include Hubbard Glacier and the UNESCO-listed Glacier Bay National Park.

Sailing roundtrip from Seattle, Queen Elizabeth will offer 24 late evening departures, providing guests ample time to explore the local culture of port cities like Ketchikan, known for its exotic totem poles, and historic Sitka, home to 22 buildings on the National Register of Historic Places.

“Due to strong guest demand, Cunard is offering a full summer season in Alaska, allowing travelers to delve into the region’s wildlife and visit extraordinary cities, with extended time in port to fully appreciate this captivating destination,” said Katie McAlister, President of Cunard. “We are incredibly excited to offer guests the new opportunity of sailing roundtrip into Alaska from Seattle.”

Cunard’s full summer season offers roundtrip itineraries ranging from 7 to 11 nights. Its shorter voyages begin with a day at sea en route to Ketchikan, followed by a visit to Tracy Arm Fjord.

The itinerary then takes guests to Juneau and Sitka before concluding with another sea day as the ship returns to Seattle. Longer sailings will offer more adventurous destinations, such as Icy Strait Point, where passengers can ride the world’s largest zipline, and stunning vistas like Endicott Arm.

Queen Elizabeth‘s maiden summer sailing will be an 11-night itinerary departing June 12. Featuring destinations such as Ketchikan, Glacier Bay National Park, Skagway, Juneau, Hubbard Glacier, Sitka, Misty Fjord, and Victoria, British Columbia, fares for the voyage begin at $1,399 per person.

Bookings for 2025 voyages are on sale now for Cunard World Club members and go on sale to the general public on December 13. Bookings made by March 27, 2024, will receive up to $1,200 onboard credit per stateroom.

Onboard Cultural and Educational Experiences

On board Queen Elizabeth, guests will be fully immersed in the Alaskan experience. The ship will host Alaska Native Voices, including a Cultural Heritage Guide, and will have a naturalist on every sailing for distinctive deck commentary.

This season, Queen Elizabeth will also welcome renowned figures such as legendary mountaineer Kenton Cool, who has summitted Mount Everest 15 times; polar skier Preet Chandi, who recently broke two Guinness World Records in January 2023; and award-winning wildlife filmmaker Doug Allen. These guests will provide a unique educational component to each sailing with expertise and stories to be shared with passengers.

The onboard dining experience will also reflect the Alaskan environment, featuring indigenous offerings foraged from land and sea. Expect appetizers like salmon gravlax or poached quail’s egg and entrées like Dover Sole Meunière. Guests can also enjoy cocktails inspired by Alaska’s glacial scenery.

Queen Elizabeth, which accommodates 2,081 guests and 911 crew members, will be Cunard’s only ship scheduled in Alaska for summer 2025 voyages. Fares for 7-day itineraries begin at $749 per person for interior staterooms and $1,199 for 11-day itineraries.