Royal Caribbean Announces Four-Ship Line-Up for Alaska 2025

Royal Caribbean International has unveiled its plans for the summer of 2025, announcing a four-ship line-up for Alaska cruises.

Anthem of the Seas will make its Alaska debut alongside returning ships Quantum of the Seas, Radiance of the Seas, and Serenade of the Seas. The cruises, sailing between May and September 2025, will offer a variety of 7-night vacations starting from Seattle; Vancouver, and Seward.

A New Addition to Alaska

Royal Caribbean announced its plans for the 2025 Alaska cruise season today, November 1, which will bring three familiar cruise ships to Alaska, and one new addition. Quantum of the Seas, Serenade of the Seas, and Radiance of the Seas are all regular visitors to Alaska. In 2025, Anthem of the Seas will make her debut in the Northern Frontier.

The 168,666 gross tons, Quantum-class cruise ship Anthem of the Seas will be sailing roundtrip from Seattle, offering two different 7-night itineraries. Cruises onboard Anthem of the Seas will include visits to Sitka, Skagway, Endicott Arm fjord, Dawes Glacier, Juneau, and Victoria, British Columbia, Canada.

Ovation of the Seas in Alaska (Photo Credit:

Like her sister Quantum of the Seas, guests can enjoy everything that Alaska has to offer in a unique way, enjoying onboard amenities such as RipCord, the skydiving simulator, and the North Star glass observation capsule, which reaches 300 feet above the ocean.

Anthem of the Seas will be taking the long way around on her way to Alaska. After she completes her New York cruises to the Caribbean in 2024, she will reposition to Europe for a series of cruises around Northern Europe, Spain, and Portugal, sailing from Southampton.

She will then transit to Dubai, starting October 2024, sailing on to Singapore, from where she will offer guests several months of cruises around South East Asia. Starting May 9, 2025, she will already have arrived in Seattle for the first of her Alaska cruises, following a month-long repositioning period.

Return to Alaska for Three Cruise Ships

Three ships will be making their return to Alaska, including the 168,666, 2014-built Quantum of the Seas.

Quantum of the Seas will also offer guests 7-night roundtrip cruises from Seattle, Washington. Itineraries include visits to Sitka, Skagway, Endicott Arm fjord, Dawes Glacier, and Juneau in Alaska, and Icy Strait Point and Victoria in Canada.

Serenade of the Seas also returns to Alaska, sailing from Vancouver after a unique 16-night Panama Canal cruise, with the first cruise setting sail on May 4, 2025.

During the 16-night repositioning, which sails from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Serenade of the Seas will call on George Town, Grand Cayman; Cartagena, Colombia; Colón, Panama; the Panama Canal; Puerto Quetzal, Guatemala; Puerto Vallarta, Mexico; and Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Photo Credit: Paolo Trovo / Shutterstock.com

The first cruise in Alaska takes guests along the Inside Passage to explore destinations like Sitka, Tracy Arm Fjord, Haines, and Ketchikan, Alaska.

Last but not least, Radiance of the Seas offers alternating northbound and southbound cruises from Seward and Vancouver, with destinations including Juneau, Sitka, Skagway, Ketchikan, Icy Strait Point, and Hubbard Glacier. The first cruise in Alaska for the Radiance-class cruise ship sets sail on May 9, 2025.

Before or after the 7-night cruises, guests can extend their adventure with a Royal Caribbean Cruisetour to Denali National Park.

While Royal Caribbean International has scheduled several visits to Sitka in 2025, it remains to be seen if those visits will happen, after locals raised another petition to severely limit the number of ships and passengers that can visit the popular Alaskan port.