Port of Galveston Reveals Huge Growth and Economic Impact

The new economic impact numbers have been released from Port of Galveston, and it’s tremendous news and excellent outlooks for cruising from the Lone Star State.

From improved revenues to hundreds of sailings and outstanding support for jobs and businesses, not to mention more options for eager travelers, the news is all bigger and better.

The 2023 numbers indicate spectacular growth for Port of Galveston. This comes as no surprise to cruise travelers who eagerly followed the news of new cruise terminals to be built and new ships sailing from the Texas homeport.

According to the Martin Associates report, nearly 1.5 million cruise passengers embarked on 354 sailings from Galveston during 2023. This helped support 4,547 local jobs, including positions in retail, dining, transportation, and entertainment divisions.

For Galveston residents specifically, this equates to $291 million in personal income through wages and tips, as well as $733 million in business revenue that will support future growth and job stability that can then continue to support the cruise industry.

“One big surprise was the direct impact on Galveston’s tourism industry,” said Rodger Rees, Galveston Wharves port director and CEO. “Researchers found that 34 percent of cruise passengers stayed in hotels either before or after a cruise. While here, they shopped, dined out, and took taxis. Crew members also shopped locally while in port.”

Experienced cruisers may not be surprised by that aspect of the industry’s regional impact, however. Savvy cruisers know that it is always best to arrive a day or two early to a homeport so no travel delays, weather impacts, or other unexpected circumstances could make travelers miss their ships.

What is surprising – pleasantly so – is the phenomenal growth across all economic categories related to cruise travel. The report compared 2023 statistics to the same figures in 2019, noting just how successfully Port of Galveston has grown.

“In those five years, the port rebounded from a global pandemic, built its third cruise terminal, and expanded Cruise Terminal 25 to welcome the Carnival Jubilee,” Rees noted.

During the 5-year period, jobs increased by 25%, personal income by a whopping 64%, business revenue by 60%, local purchases by an outstanding 131%, and state and local taxes by 55%.

“We expect this trajectory to continue as we welcome larger ships, see higher ship occupancies and open our fourth cruise terminal in November 2025,” Rees confirmed.

Improved Numbers Equal Port Improvement

The Port of Galveston has been very strategic with its growth and development, using improved profits to funnel back into port growth to ensure future stability and strength.

Furthermore, the port has leveraged its superb position to offer a diverse array of itineraries – Western Caribbean, Mexico, even Panama Canal itineraries – to encourage more cruise lines to base ships from Galveston.

Just one month ago, Norwegian Cruise Line committed to a 10-year contract for deployments of all ships from Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, bringing a wide range of cruise travel to the port.

Port of Galveston, Texas (Photo Credit: Felix Mizioznikov)

“This long-term partnership is a promise to grow alongside Galveston, to invest in its future, and to bring world-class cruise experiences through our award-winning cruise brands,” said Dan Farkas, NCLH executive vice president.

This follows a similar agreement with MSC Cruises that was made in August to break ground on the port’s fourth cruise terminal, slated to open in November 2025.

Vessels from Carnival Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean, and Disney Cruise Line already offer multiple itinerary options from Galveston.

Altogether, 2025 is expected to be a banner year for Port of Galveston, particularly as the port will celebrate its 200th birthday throughout the year.

“We’re planning a full year of activities to share the port’s history, spotlight the contributions of the port and its partners, and celebrate our past, present, and future,” said Rees.

The festivities will launch on May 22, National Maritime Day, and continue with various events that include a glove tournament, public party, and an elegant gala.

All cruise travelers will be able to expect that future to be a vibrant one with amazing cruises, new itineraries, diverse ships, and much more in store when sailing from the Lone Star State.