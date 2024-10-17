Norwegian Cruise Line Commits to Sailing from New Galveston Terminal

Everything is bigger in Texas, including cruising! Now, following months of negotiation, Norwegian Cruise Line and Galveston Wharves have officially announced a long-term agreement for Norwegian ships to homeport from the port’s newest cruise terminal after it opens in November 2025.

The announcement was made at the annual Galveston Economic Development Partnership on Wednesday, October 16, 2024, with more than 300 community leaders, corporate executives, port officials, and others in attendance.

“They say ‘Build it and they will come.’ We’re honored that this leading global cruise company is expanding its offerings in Texas, sailing from our new cruise terminal,” said Rodger Rees, Galveston Wharves port director and CEO.

Norwegian Cruise Line has been offering limited, seasonal sailings from Galveston for two years, ever since Norwegian Prima first offered Texas-based cruises beginning in October 2022.

Now, the new agreement is a 10-year contract with various renewal options for further deployments well past that time frame. Not only Norwegian Cruise Line, but all also ships from all of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) will be able to homeport from Galveston. This includes Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

“Galveston is a key hub for NCLH. We recognize the strategic importance of this city, not just for its prime location but for the warmth and hospitality of the people here,” said Dan Farkas, NCLH executive vice president. “This long-term partnership is a promise to grow alongside Galveston, to invest in its future, and to bring world-class cruise experiences through our award-winning cruise brands.”

The terminal in question is the upcoming complex at Pier 16, which broke ground under an agreement with MSC Cruises in August. Both Norwegian Cruise Line and MSC Cruises will use the new facility for their Texas-based ships.

The first Norwegian Cruise Line ships to homeport from Galveston will be sister ships Norwegian Prima and Norwegian Viva, which will begin offering Western Caribbean itineraries from November 2025. The ships will visit top regional ports, including Cozumel, Costa Maya, and Harvest Caye, Norwegian’s private island destination in Belize.

Galveston’s Cruise Growth

The new cruise terminal complex is a $156 million development, which will include not only the fourth terminal – converted from an existing cargo warehouse – but also support structures and surrounding infrastructure.

The 165,000-square-foot terminal will offer state-of-the-art passenger processing, while an adjacent $55 million parking garage will ensure space enough for the anticipated surge in visitors.

This will include not only Norwegian Cruise Line Holding ships, but also cruise sailings from MSC Cruises’ MSC Seascape, as both cruise lines will base from the terminal.

Port of Galveston Cruise Terminal 16

Galveston Wharves officials expect that once the new terminal is fully operational, the port will welcome more than 2 million passengers annually. This should begin in 2026 and will mark a new milestone in the port’s 24-year cruise vacation history.

The cruise port is a tremendous economic boon to the local community, supporting 4,547 jobs and $732.5 million in local business revenue – hotels, restaurants, transportation, attractions, etc. – in 2023. This contributes $25.3 million in state and local taxes as well, which supports further projects to benefit the entire community.

When the fourth cruise terminal is operational, it is forecast to add another 925 jobs and $177 million in annual local business revenue. The city of Galveston will benefit directly from passenger and parking fees, plus the raised profile more cruise sailings will give to the community.

Cruise growth in Galveston is sure to continue as multiple cruise lines base more and larger ships from the Texas homeport, such as Carnival Cruise Line’s four-ship-deployment – a first for the cruise port – as well as Royal Caribbean’s Oasis-class Harmony of the Seas.

Disney Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, and MSC Cruises also all have ships either currently or soon-to-be homeported from Galveston, offering Texas-sized adventures for all types of cruise travelers.