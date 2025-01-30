Port Cancelled for Upcoming MSC Seaside Cruise

Experienced cruise travelers are well aware that itineraries can and do change at any time due to poor weather, mechanical problems, pier damage, and other factors.

Some changes, however, can be more frustrating to guests, especially when it seems the change could have been announced much sooner.

Guests setting sail on MSC Cruises’ MSC Seaside on Sunday, February 2, 2025 have just learned – three days before embarkation – that their planned visit to Roatan has been cancelled.

In addition, their call to Costa Maya has been delayed by two hours and a substitute visit to Nassau has been added to their itinerary.

“We are writing to inform you of a change to your upcoming cruise, departing from Miami on February 2nd,” the email said. “Due to operational reasons affecting the ship’s deployment, we have had to adjust our ports of call.”

The ship’s February 2 departure is a 7-night Western Caribbean sailing, and only two ports of call have been unaffected by the change.

While the ship will still leave PortMiami at approximately 5 p.m. as planned on Sunday and Monday will be a day at sea, MSC Seaside will now arrive to Costa Maya at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, February 4 instead of 8 a.m. as originally scheduled.

The next day will be spent in Cozumel, Mexico from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. as planned.

Thursday, February 6 will now be a day at sea instead of the visit to Roatan, followed by a visit to Nassau from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, which was originally to have been the day at sea.

MSC Seaside will still visit MSC Ocean Cay Marine Reserve, the cruise line’s private island in the Bahamas, on Saturday, February 8, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. – a lovely long day for guests to enjoy that award-winning destination.

Guests who had booked pre-paid shore tours through MSC Cruises for Roatan will have those tours automatically cancelled and refunded as a credit to their onboard accounts.

MSC Seaside can welcome 4,132 guests at double occupancy or up to 5,119 travelers when fully booked. Also onboard are approximately 1,400 international crew members who work very hard to ensure every guest has a wonderful cruise vacation.

Why the Last-Minute Change?

No details other than “operational reasons affecting the ship’s deployment” have been given for the port cancellation for the 153,516-gross-ton MSC Seaside.

It is possible, however, that port congestion might play a part in the decision. While only two other ships are scheduled for Roatan on February 6, those vessels happen to be among the largest in the world – Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas, and Princess Cruises’ Sun Princess.

Both ships are the largest in their respective fleets. Icon of the Seas is the largest cruise ship in the world at 248,663 gross tons and with a passenger capacity of 5,610 at double occupancy and 7,600 when all berths are filled.

MSC Seaside Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: FabioMitidieri / Shutterstock)

The Sphere-class Sun Princess is 177,882 gross tons and can host 4,320 passengers at double occupancy and up to 5,189 when fully booked.

Cruise lines do consider port congestion as a factor when planning itineraries. It is possible that when this particular sailing was scheduled for MSC Seaside, no decision had yet been confirmed about other ships that would share the port of Roatan on that day.

When ports are overly crowded, local tour operators may be unable to offer sufficient excursions for all guests to have options. Similarly, crowded retail areas or beaches can be less enjoyable for all travelers.

If cruise lines change ports of call, they are able to provide a better experience for their guests, even if it might not be at the same destination as originally scheduled.