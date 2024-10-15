P&O Cruises Unveils New Ports and Itineraries for Winter

P&O Cruises, the Carnival Corporation brand that caters to the UK market, introduced new ports and itineraries that will debut in its winter 2026-27 cruise series to destinations across the globe.

The collection features 78 new itineraries to 102 destinations, including several holiday sailings where guests can celebrate Christmas and/or New Year’s at sea. Cruisers can choose from short getaways of just 5 nights up to 16-night voyages.

Five-night holiday cruises roundtrip from Southampton, UK, between Christmas 2026 and New Year 2027 onboard the 1,878-guest Aurora features a visit to Zeebrugge, Belgium, and an overnight in Hamburg, Germany.

The ship’s 14-night Baltic cruise, departing December 14, 2026, from Southampton, will call at five ports known for their splendid Christmas markets, such as Skagen and Copenhagen, Denmark.

Onboard the 5,200-guest mega-ship Iona, a 16-night Atlantic Islands itinerary from Southampton on December 18, 2026, visits eight European ports and features a late-night call to Lisbon on New Year’s Eve.

A shorter option, Azura’s 10-night Christmas cruise from Tenerife, Canary Islands, to Malaga, Spain, on December 18, 2026, calls at ports such as Fuerteventura, Madeira, Lisbon, Cadiz, and Tangier. The ship has a capacity for 3,100 guests.

A grand tour and a world cruise are also featured in the winter 2026-27 cruise series. Aurora will sail a 75-night Grand Tour, which departs Southampton on January 2, 2027. The ship will make a maiden call at Galveston, Texas, and offer guests two full days in the Gulf Coast city. Another new port on this itinerary is Port of Spain, Trinidad.

Arcadia will operate the line’s 106-night world cruise, also from Southampton, on January 6, 2027. A new port on this voyage is Port Vila, Vanuatu. Other featured ports are Alotau, Papua New Guinea; Kona, Hawaii; and Newcastle, Australia — all notable because P&O Cruises has not visited these ports in the last five years.

In all, the 2,100-guest Arcadia will bring guests to 28 ports, nine of which will feature late-night departures or overnight stays.

Arvia Set to Return to Caribbean for Winter Season

Other highlights of the winter 2026-27 season include the line’s newest ship, Arvia, returning to the Caribbean for 14-night fly-cruise vacations sailing from Barbados and Antigua. The 5,200-guest Arvia entered service in 2022 and has deep ties to Barbados, where she was christened in a beachside ceremony in March 2023.

Arvia, a sister ship to Iona, is the largest cruise ship ever constructed for P&O Cruises. At 185,581-gross tons, the ship has 15 guest decks, 30-plus dining venues and bars, six entertainment lounges, and four pools.

Photo Credit: Daniele Speranza

New entertainment onboard the ship includes Mission Control, an escape room adventure that uses multimedia simulation to create an underwater world and a submarine called Arvia II.

Also sailing in the Caribbean during winter 2026-27 will be the 3,600-guest Britannia. Like Arvia, the ship will operate 14-night voyages, all fly-cruise packages, roundtrip from her Barbados homeport.

Port calls will feature Grenada, Curacao, Jamaica, Aruba, Turks & Caicos, Tortola, British Virgin Islands, and St. Lucia.

All of the new 2026-27 voyages have opened for sale, and there are several early booking benefits on offer. These include a 10% fare discount for bookings made by December 9, 2024 on departures on and after October 1, 2026. Also, a reduced deposit of 10% is available for certain sailings, including some holiday itineraries.