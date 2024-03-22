Passenger Missing and Overboard From MSC Cruises Ship

A 23-year-old male passenger has been confirmed missing and overboard from MSC Cruises’ MSC Euribia during the ship’s most recent cruise, which left Southampton on Friday, March 15.

Family members have been informed of the incident and the man is presumed lost, while the cruise line is remaining in communication with the authorities to investigate the incident.

Passenger Missing Overboard From MSC Euribia

Liam Jones from Dundee, Scotland, was aboard MSC Euribia for a 7-night sailing to celebrate his mother’s birthday when he went missing on Saturday, March 16, while the ship was en route to Hamburg, Germany.

Few details are available, but family members onboard the vessel with Jones have apparently been able to view security footage from the ship that has confirmed the overboard situation. Reports vary as to whether Jones may have gone overboard deliberately or accidentally.

According to the Daily Record, Jones’ 20-year-old wife reportedly received a text message from her husband noting that he was seasick, but her next communication was from Jones’ sister about an “accident” and that he “wasn’t coming back.” MSC Cruises confirmed the incident in a statement from a cruise line spokesperson.

“A passenger on board MSC Euribia went overboard on 16 March as the ship was sailing to Hamburg. This was reported to the authorities,” the statement confirmed.

“The police in Southampton boarded the vessel today [March 22] and investigated on behalf of the coroner. We are deeply saddened by this news and our thoughts are with the family at this very difficult time. Out of respect for the family’s privacy, we will refrain from disclosing any additional information.”

MSC Euribia Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: StudioPortoSabbia)

There are no details available about the circumstances of the overboard, such as whether there were any arguments leading up to the incident or if alcohol may have been a factor.

A full investigation will undoubtedly be held, as is customary in these situations, and will involve authorities from multiple countries due to the nationalities of those involved as well as the geographical jurisdiction of where the overboard occurred. Authorities from Scotland, UK, and France are all working on the incident.

Jones’ family has been upset about a perceived lack of communication from the cruise line, particularly his wife, who was not onboard the vessel.

The 184,000-gross-ton, Meraviglia-plus class MSC Euribia is currently homeported in Europe, offering 7-night Northern Europe itineraries from a variety of departure points, including Southampton, Hamburg, Rotterdam, Zeebrugge, and Le Havre. The ship can host roughly 3,000 passengers, and is also home to 1,700 international crew members.

The ship was not delayed in its return to Southampton, and the next sailing—another seven-night exploration of Northern European cities—has not been impacted.

Overboards From MSC Ships

Sadly, this is not the first overboard situation from an MSC Cruises ship in recent months. In November 2023, a crew member disappeared overboard from MSC Seascape north of Puerto Rico, and in December 2023, a male guest went overboard from MSC Preziosa just before an onboard concert, which was subsequently cancelled.

MSC Euribia Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: StudioPortoSabbia)

Just one month ago, an American passenger went overboard from MSC World Europa while the ship was docked in Malta, though that incident appears that it may have been more accidental than potentially deliberate.

Any overboard incident, no matter what the individual circumstances, is devastating for the family members and friends of the individual involved, as well as crew members onboard.

Cruise Hive’s thoughts are with everyone impacted by this tragic incident, through what will be a very difficult time instead of what should have been a celebratory cruise vacation.