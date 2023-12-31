Overboard From MSC Cruises Ship Cancels Onboard Show

A concert aboard MSC Cruises’ MSC Preziosa was abruptly canceled when, just 30 minutes before showtime, a male guest was reported overboard. While the overboard was not connected to the concert, the cancelation was done out of respect to the victim and the rescue personnel hard at work in search efforts.

Guest Overboard From MSC Preziosa

A passenger went overboard from MSC Preziosa in the early morning hours of Saturday, December 30, 2023. The alert was sounded at approximately 12:30 a.m., and emergency procedures were initiated immediately to attempt to locate the guest onboard, as is standard procedure for an overboard alert.

At the time, MSC Preziosa was sailing toward Angra dos Reis, in Rio de Janeiro, for New Year’s Eve events. The special sailing includes a variety of music performances and celebratory activities to ring in the new year.

New Year’s Eve in Rio de Janeiro (Photo Credit: A.PAES / Shutterstock)

Local authorities were notified and search efforts began in the water as well. Once the local Coast Guard had their search underway, the cruise ship was released to continue on its itinerary. This is also standard procedure for overboard incidents.

MSC Cruises has confirmed that the guest intentionally jumped overboard. While the details of the incident have not been released, this was likely determined through onboard security camera footage, which is always reviewed as part of emergency operations when an overboard is suspected and the guest cannot be located.

“Our thoughts are with the guest’s family at this difficult time,” a statement from MSC Cruises read.

In order to preserve the privacy of the guest, their traveling companions, and family and friends, the identity of the guest has not been released. Search efforts are currently ongoing and will continue according to local authorities’ discretion.

The 139,400-gross-ton MSC Preziosa is a modified Fantasia-class vessel that joined MSC Cruises in 2013. The ship can welcome 3,959 guests onboard at double occupancy or as many as 4,345 passengers when fully booked with all berths filled. The special nature of this cruise, including it being a holiday sailing, would ensure the vessel is closer to fully booked.

MSC Preziosa Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: StudioPortoSabbia)

Onboard Show Canceled

Because of the emergency and the unfortunate nature of the situation, singer Alexandre Pires – who was scheduled to perform at 1 a.m. onboard – canceled his concert just minutes before going on stage, according to iG Gente.

“Out of respect for the victim and the rescue work, we spoke with the organization and reached a consensus not to hold the show, which was scheduled to start at 1am. We had not yet gone on stage when this tragic event happened,” said Pires.

“Our mission is to bring joy and promote culture through music, which would not have been possible due to what happened. I apologize to the fans for the cancellation and everyone’s understanding of the decision we made.”

There is no word on whether or not the show will be rescheduled to a different time. As the cruise is filled with a variety of performances by multiple artists, it may not be possible to accommodate a schedule change.

Photo Courtesy: MSC Cruises

Pires is an award-winning Brazilian singer-songwriter with a variety of hits in both Portuguese and Spanish. He won the Latin Billboard Music Awards for Artist of the Year in 2003 and for Best Samba/Pagode Album in 2013, with nominations in other categories in several years.

Wesley Safadão, Ana Castela, Gustavo Mioto, Leo Santana, Xande de Pilares, Durval Lellys and other artists are also scheduled to perform during the cruise. There is no word on whether or not any other performances will be impacted by this tragic development.

Other Recent Overboards

Unfortunately, the holiday season can be an especially difficult time for anyone suffering from depression or other issues that may lead them to feelings of hopelessness and futility. Overboard situations at this time of year are especially tragic.

Just a week before this incident, a male passenger went overboard from Royal Caribbean International’s Vision of the Seas. That search was unfortunately called off without success.

In mid-November, a guest was reported missing and confirmed overboard from Carnival Glory. Again, the search was ended unsuccessfully despite exhaustive search efforts over a very broad area.

Norwegian Pearl Cruise Ship in Miami (Photo Credit: EQRoy)

Earlier in November, another music cruise also had an overboard situation. The incident happened from Norwegian Pearl and after nine hours, the search had to be ended, once again without success.

No matter what time of year, such incidents are difficult to deal with. Cruise Hive’s thoughts are with the family and friends of the guest, as well as the crew members of MSC Preziosa and the rescue teams that respond to such tragic circumstances.