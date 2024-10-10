Panama Canal Launches Season With Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship

The Panama Canal, an engineering masterpiece that connects the Pacific Ocean to the Caribbean Sea, officially opened its 2024-25 season as it welcomed a Royal Caribbean ship making her transit through the 51-mile waterway.

The 2,140-guest Brilliance of the Seas made a full transit of the Panama Canal on October 7, 2024, about 10 days into her 15-day voyage from Los Angeles to New Orleans.

The ship represents the first of an estimated 225 transits through the canal during the full season, which runs from October to May.

It appears to be an increase compared to 201 transits in the 2023-24 season, although data from the Panama Canal Authority was provided only through July 2024, so that number could be higher when August and September are factored in.

The Authority data shows that during the previous season, 2022-23, there were 210 Panamax and 41 Neopanamax cruise ship transits, for a total of 251.

Panamax ships are vessels with a length of up to 965 feet, a width of 106 feet, and a draft of 39.5 feet. Neopanamax ships are larger, but still meet the size restrictions to transit the canal. They include vessels up to 1,215 feet in length, 168.14 feet in width, and a draft of 50 feet.

In the 2024-25 season, 54 Neopanamax ships are slated to transit, including several Norwegian Cruise Line mega-ships such as the 4,000-guest Norwegian Bliss, the 3,700-guest Norwegian Joy, and the 4,000-guest Norwegian Encore.

Neopanamax ships that will make their inaugural transits include three Princess Cruises’ ships — Sapphire Princess, Crown Princess, and Grand Princess, plus Cunard’s Queen Anne, and Holland America Line’s Nieuw Statendam.

“Crossing from one ocean to the other through a fast and safe route like the Panama Canal is also a great attraction for the cruise industry, because of the wonder that our operation represents,” said Ricaurte Vásquez Morales, administrator of the Panama Canal.

“Last year we served more than 200 cruise ship transits, with tourists from various parts of the world, who included the Canal transit as part of their travel itineraries. We are very excited about the start of this cruise season and the experiences that thousands of tourists will have,” added Vásquez Morales.

Princess Cruises recently confirmed it will deploy three ships on Panama Canal itineraries this season.

In addition to the line’s ships making their inaugural visits, Ruby Princess and Emerald Princess, both with a capacity for 3,080 guests, and the 1,970-guest Coral Princess together will operate 26 departures that include a canal transit.

Full and partial transits are included on the ships’ rosters. A series of 12-day partial transit cruises roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale, for example, aboard Emerald Princess are scheduled.

The sailings combine the transit with port calls in destinations such as Bonaire; Curacao; Cartegena, Colombia; Colon, Panama; Limon, Costa Rica; Grand Cayman; and Aruba.

Canal Authority Points to Global Growth of Industry

Officials at the Authority are bullish on the future of the Panama Canal and its growing popularity among cruise passengers and cruise lines.

A statement from the Authority notes that in 2025, passenger demand for cruises worldwide is expected to grow by 6.9%, as the global fleet of ships rises to 460 vessels.

Royal Caribbean Ship in the Panama Canal (Photo Courtesy: Panama Port Authority)

“An increase in transits is expected this fiscal year due to the continued demand for vacation experiences, which still shows no signs of slowing down,” said Albano G. Aguilar, market analysis and forecasting specialist at the Panama Canal Authority.

In addition to the large ships that will operate full or partial canal transits this season, many smaller ships will bring guests to the Panama Canal. National Geographic’s 100-guest National Geographic Quest, Windstar Cruises’ 312-guest Star Pride, and Viking’s 930-guest Viking Mars are among them.

Fourteen cruise ships will make their maiden transits through the Panama Canal during the 2024-25 season, including several luxury ships such as Ponant Cruise Line’s 244-guest Le Lyrial, Silversea Cruises’ 728-guest Silver Ray, and Seabourn’s 604-guest Seabourn Encore.