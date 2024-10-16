Carnival Ship Arrives at New Homeport for Biggest-Ever Deployment

Carnival Cruise Line has become the first-ever cruise line to set sail with four vessels simultaneously homeported from Galveston, Texas, bringing even more diversity and amazing cruise vacation options to the Lone Star State as Carnival Miracle has joined her fleetmates for her first Texas-sized sailing.

The 85,942-gross-ton, Spirit class ship sailed into Galveston Bay on Wednesday morning, October 16, 2024, ready to welcome guests aboard for the first in her season of Caribbean and Panama Canal itineraries. The ship will offer a total of 18 departures through March 2025, giving travelers some amazing options to choose from.

“Galveston continues to grow in popularity with our guests,” said Fred Stein, vice president of itinerary planning for Carnival.

“Adding a fourth Carnival ship to homeport in this great city gives our guests expanded choices, especially with the upcoming longer cruises Carnival Miracle will sail, which are ideal for those who want to experience a wider variety of beautiful ports of call and enjoy more time at sea.”

Among the highlights of Carnival Miracle‘s Texas-based deployment are her four Panama Canal sailings, with departures on November 15, December 27, February 7, and March 3. Each 10-night cruise will visit ports in Mexico, Costa Rica, Panama, and Honduras (or Grand Cayman for the March 3 sailing), with the partial transit of the famous canal a highlight of each voyage.

Also of special interest are the ship’s 12-night Southern Caribbean voyages, a unique option not typically seen departing from Galveston. Carnival Miracle is offering these departures on November 3, December 15, and January 26.

From Texas, the ship will turn her bow south to visit the highly desirable destinations of Aruba, Bonaire, and Curacao – the famed “ABC” cruise itinerary that is a bucket-list sailing for many travelers – along with other top Caribbean ports along the way.

Carnival Miracle will also offer several Eastern and Western Caribbean sailings from Texas, visiting popular ports such as Costa Maya, Belize, Cozumel, Amber Cove, Princess Cays, Nassau, and more, depending on cruise length and departure date.

Four Carnival Ships in Texas

Carnival Miracle joins three of her sister ships in Texas: Carnival Dream, Carnival Breeze, and Carnival Jubilee. Each ship offers unique options for guests and great fun for all cruise travelers.

The 128,251-gross-ton Carnival Dream and the 128,052-gross-ton Carnival Breeze are both Dream-class vessels, but with slight differences.

While Carnival Dream debuted the popular class, Carnival Breeze is the most unique as the first Carnival cruise ship not to have been designed by Joe Farcus, whose classic colorful vibes and vibrant architecture are characteristic of older ships in the fleet.

Carnival Miracle Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: Ritu Manoj Jethani)

The 183,521-gross-ton Carnival Jubilee, however, is the cruise line’s current flagship and newest vessel, having just debuted in December 2023. With special connections to the Lone Star State, including the iconic star on her bow, the Excel-class vessel is one of Carnival’s largest.

Along with Carnival Miracle, the four ships together can welcome more than 15,000 guests simultaneously, offering tremendous variety for cruise fans in Texas.

While Carnival Miracle may be the smallest of the ships currently homeported from Galveston, she still offers Carnival Cruise Line’s signature style and fun with phenomenal production shows, live comedy appearances, the award-winning Guy’s Burger Joint, and much more.

Following her season in Texas, Carnival Miracle will reposition to Europe for the 2025 summer season, and in the fall, Carnival Legend will be homeported from Galveston as the fourth vessel. Carnival Miracle will return in fall 2026 to offer more Texas-sized fun, rejoining Carnival Jubilee, Carnival Dream, and Carnival Breeze at that time.